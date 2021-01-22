Wilma Storms

Wilma Jean Storms, known to all her friends as Jean, passed on to her maker. A victim of COVID-19, her system couldn’t take it. She was with her husband, Lew, as everyone knows as Lew in Haven; she went peacefully.
Jean couldn’t have children but inherited 3 when she married Lew; Eileen (Jay) Hanby, Jo Ann (Frank) Santell and Guy (Gina) Storms. They welcomed her into the family. She also has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Jean liked to play Bingo at the Show Low Elks Lodge and the Show Low VFW. Ironically, she and Lew graduated in the same class of 1948 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. She always said “Devine Intervention.”
No services will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
