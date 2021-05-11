Wilson Declay Jr. entered into rest on April 29, 2021, in Whiteriver, AZ. He was born on March 21, 1970 to Wilson Declay Sr and Katherine B. Declay (deceased) in Las Angeles, California. He will be greatly missed by his sons: NyJoel, Nytron; brothers: Andrew Edwards and Arman Declay and 5 grandchildren.
A Home Service was held on May 7, 2021, at Wilson's residence in East Fork with interment at East Fork Mission Cemetery in East Fork, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Declay Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.