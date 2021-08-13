Yvette Vice of Pinetop, Arizona passed away on July 6, 2021 in Show Low, Arizona. She was 59. Yvette was born on July 6, 1962 in North Ridge, California to her parents, Ray and Joann (Knae) Navarette.
She is survived by her loving husband, Eugene.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
