Zasu Steele

Zasu Lita Steele, 55, of Whiteriver, Arizona, peacefully passed away on August 23, 2021 at her home in Whiteriver. Zasu was born on October 23, 1965 in Whiteriver to Lenzo Sr. and Florence (Albert) Alchesay.
She is survived by her children, Kristy Pinal, Terrance Pinal and Davis Steele; 3 grandchildren; mother, Florence Alchesay; brothers, Alonzo Alchesay and Lenzo Alchesay Jr.; sister, Treva Alchesay and an aunt, Sara Albert.
Services were held Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Mourning Dove Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
