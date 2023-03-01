Zavion Castillo Navarro, of Show Low, Arizona, passed away on February 22, 2023, in Show Low. He was born on May 30, 2000 at Navapache Regional Medical Center in Show Low to proud parents, Jeremiah Navarro and Annika Navarro.
Zavion was raised in Lakeside, Arizona, attending and graduating from Blue Ridge Schools. He loved the outdoors, sunsets, watching UFC, sports, and The Office. But what he loved the most was people – his family and friends.
He will be remembered for his infectious smile that drew people in and made them feel important and seen. He had a distinctive laugh and sense of humor that could light up a room. He made a huge impact on everyone around him. He was the best son, brother, nephew, grandson, uncle, and friend anyone could have. He was genuine, kind-hearted, compassionate, and sensitive to how others felt, always deeply affectionate with those he loved.
Zavion will be remembered by his parents, Jeremiah (Jill) and Annika; his siblings, Kylaya (Wyatt), Dyson, Xyomara; and his niece, Avyn; and by many other family and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at “The Church”, 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside, Arizona, on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.
A private viewing for the family only will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.