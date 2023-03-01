Zavion Castillo Navarro, of Show Low, Arizona, passed away on February 22, 2023, in Show Low. He was born on May 30, 2000 at Navapache Regional Medical Center in Show Low to proud parents, Jeremiah Navarro and Annika Navarro.

Zavion was raised in Lakeside, Arizona, attending and graduating from Blue Ridge Schools. He loved the outdoors, sunsets, watching UFC, sports, and The Office. But what he loved the most was people – his family and friends.

