Zola Rova of Show Low, Arizona peacefully passed away on May 3, 2020 in Lakeside, Arizona. She was 97. Zola was born on October 10, 1922 in Show Low to her parents the late, Whittie and Blanche (Moody) Ellsworth.
Zola spent her younger years in Show Low and graduated from Snowflake High School class of 1930. She met the love of her life, Ello Ebnor “Marc” Rova, and they were married in 1943 in Show Low.
The family moved and lived in various places throughout the United States before moving back to Show Low in 1978. Although she enjoyed her many travels her heart was always in Show Low and she was so happy when they decided to make the White Mountains their home again.
She had a love of gardening and enjoyed spending time tending to her flowers and vegetables. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed making meals for her family and friends and making memories with each of them. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend she will be deeply missed by all those whom she dearly loved.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lynn Wallenberg of Show Low; sons, Whittie Allen Rova of Show Low, Russell “Pinky” Rova and wife, Cindy of Show Low, Marc Rova and wife, Jeanne of Show Low and Bill Rova and wife, Stephanie of Taylor, Arizona; 19 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ebnor “Marc” Rova; daughter, Katherine Leisring; daughters-in-law, Sandy Rova and Gena Rova and a grandson.
A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary~White Mountain Chapel. Due to the Global Covid-19 Pandemic social distancing and all CDC recommendations will be followed. Graveside services will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
