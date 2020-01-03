Zora Booth

Zora Bond Booth, 75, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in St. Johns. She was born Sept. 8, 1944, in Ramah, New Mexico, the daughter of James Bernard Bond and Nancy Tamar Clawson Bond.
Zora was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had a great love of horses, cattle and ranching and loved helping Sam work cattle together. She also was very artistically gifted and loved decorating, scrapbooking and painted beautifully as well as floral designing and working for years at the flower shop. Zora was also an art teacher for St. Johns schools and worked at Earl Platt’s Ranch and was a manager for St. Johns Drug.
Zora had a great passion and appreciation for Native American jewelry and art; especially ancient artifacts about which she studied and had great knowledge of.
She is survived by her husband, Sam Booth of St. Johns; son Jimmy Booth of St. Johns; daughters Tonya (Denny) Hubbell of Patagonia; DoDee (Creig) Wallace of St. Johns; brother Dale (Audrey) Bond of St. Johns; 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Madge Bond and Sybil Heap.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Downtown Chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow services at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Zora’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
