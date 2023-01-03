Marili Thomas

Marili Thomas

Marili Thomas of Snowflake AZ, sweet mother, sister, and grandmother passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022, surrounded by her family. Marili was born on May 24,1939 in Manassa, Colorado to Carl and Anna Thomas. She was 83 years old.

Marili was a beloved educator, teaching all grades from kindergarten to college. She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a strong testimony of our Heavenly Father. She served in all organizations of the church, her favorite calling was serving in the Snowflake, Arizona Temple. Marili served a full-time mission as a senior missionary in Salt Lake City.  Marili loved her family. A close second to her family was knitting and gardening.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.