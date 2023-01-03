Marili Thomas of Snowflake AZ, sweet mother, sister, and grandmother passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022, surrounded by her family. Marili was born on May 24,1939 in Manassa, Colorado to Carl and Anna Thomas. She was 83 years old.
Marili was a beloved educator, teaching all grades from kindergarten to college. She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a strong testimony of our Heavenly Father. She served in all organizations of the church, her favorite calling was serving in the Snowflake, Arizona Temple. Marili served a full-time mission as a senior missionary in Salt Lake City. Marili loved her family. A close second to her family was knitting and gardening.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl, and Anna Thomas of Manassa Colorado, and her sweet sister Barbara Mortensen of Gallup New Mexico.
She is survived by her children Tara and Ken Brimhall of Snowflake, Traci and Kevin Peterson of Snowflake, Jackson and Heather Peterson of Phoenix, Tamara and Gary Hilton of Gilbert, Jon and D’Ree Peterson of Snowflake, and her brother Mark Thomas of South Jordan, Utah. Marili had 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her family will miss her unconditional love and example.
A viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30th, with Funeral following at 10:30 a.m. at the Temple View Chapel, 2885 W. Hwy 277, Snowflake, Arizona.
Interment will follow at R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.
