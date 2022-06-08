Nelda Rae McPhaul, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 in Fence Lake, New Mexico. She was born April 22, 1950 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the daughter of Cecil Duane Berryhill and Nelda Louise Elkins.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Quemado, New Mexico School Gymnasium, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the services at a private family cemetery in Pie Town, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7533316&amp;fr_jd=39300.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Nelda’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, Arizona handled arrangements.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.