Nita Hiett

Nita Jane Hiett, age 86, passed away peacefully at CASA de la Luz Hospice on May 7, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. Born in Fort Worth, TX, Nita earned her BS degree from Texas Woman’s University and her MS degree from the University of Arizona. She enjoyed a 29 year career teaching and coaching the Hearing Impaired at the Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind. A career highlight was coaching the U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team for the World Games for the Deaf (Deaf Olympics) in Bucharest, Romania in 1977 and winning the Silver Medal. In 2005 she was inducted into the Arizona Deaf Hall of Fame. Upon early retirement in 1985, Nita spent time traveling to five of the seven continents with her partner of 45 years, Ginger Stevenson. They loved spending time at their second home in Pinetop, AZ, golfing, making stained glass and volunteering at their church. Nita also loved woodworking, silversmithing and yard sales. Nita donated her body to Research for Life. Her ashes will be scattered at a later date in Pinetop. Memorials may be made to the Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind. Preceding Nita in death are her parents, Lawrence and Juanita Hiett; nephew, Tyson Hiett and her partner, Ginger Stevenson. Survivors include her brother, Rudy Hiett; niece Laurie Istook (Don); nephews Todd Hiett (Paula) and Mark Hiett; great-nephews Blake Hiett (Leah) and Blane Hiett (Peyton); and loving companion, Joyce Kraft.
