Reginald Tenney

A Cowboy’s Love is Forever, the title of a song written by Reg Tenney, exemplifies the life he led. From the moment Reginald LaGrand Tenney, the son of Jocie Mae Brimhall and Reed LaGrand Tenney, was born June 23, 1945, in Snowflake, Arizona until he passed away December 4, 2022, in Taylor, Arizona Reg loved people. He laughed, joked, teased, and gave nicknames to family members, neighbors, and even strangers. Everyone he met was his equal and made to feel they were his best friend. It is no wonder people from Taylor to the Southern Far East where he served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Germany where he spent most of his military career and to Wickenburg and Taylor, Arizona where he raised eleven children, he was deeply respected and loved.
Many knew Reg as a man of diverse talents. You could say, he was a jack-of-all-trades and the master of many, a true Renaissance man. He fixed cars, lawn mowers, tractors, trucks, motorized wheelchairs and washing machines. He built three houses without blueprints and a reunion building using skills in wood, concrete, steel, wrought iron and block work. Even in that he showed love. Once when his wife, Yevet, was complaining because he did not say, “I love you” He said, “Look at all those bricks in that wall. Each one says, “I love you.” She was happy. After all there were hundreds of bricks in that wall as a visual reminder of his devotion. Reg made guitars, ukuleles, and refinished pianos. He composed and sang songs. His family had a tradition of spending Sunday afternoons and evenings singing to widows, and new move-ins in the church.
Reg taught heavy equipment for the NPC NAVIT program for several years. He did not just teach them to drive the big rigs, he taught his students life skills. At the beginning of the year, one student said, “I don’t do math.” Reg said, “You will do it here.” That student at the end of the year, became the “most valuable player” and he did do math to get there. Though many years have passed Mr. Tenney’s students still remember him and bring their wives and children to visit. Where do you find a teacher like that? There are very few who love that much.
Reginald Tenney loved his country and was willing to spend time in the military proving it. He was a helicopter crew chief and was voted the Crew Chief of the month three times before the officers got embarrassed at giving the award to the same person every time. Reg did not mind. He was not there for recognition.
The only quality greater than his love was his integrity. Honesty was his hallmark. If someone did not follow through in a bargain, he let it go and would not allow anyone to give him more than he gave back. He wished he had time to make a token gift to everyone who served him in any way. Many have received ukuleles, songs written in their honor and bits of advice more valuable than any material gift. Reginald LaGrand Tenney was truly one of a kind.
Reginald Tenney was a loving father to twelve children. He married Mary Blair and fathered Richard, Holly, Doug, Marsha, Toni, Jake(deceased), and Chad. After Mary’s death, he married Yevet Crandell, and fathered through adoption Paul, Ashley, Stephanie, Craig, and Angel.
Reginald Tenney’s passing will leave a hole in many hearts, but as he wrote, “A Cowboy’s Love is Forever”, and will keep giving long after the grave is closed.
Viewing 6:00-8:00pm Friday, December 16, at Family Heritage Park in Taylor. The Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 am, with viewing at 9:00-9:45am, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Taylor Stake Center, 300 W Willow Lane in Taylor, Arizona.
Zoom Link Available.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuarywww.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.
