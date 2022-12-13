Reginald Tenney

Reginald Tenney

A Cowboy’s Love is Forever, the title of a song written by Reg Tenney, exemplifies the life he led. From the moment Reginald LaGrand Tenney, the son of Jocie Mae Brimhall and Reed LaGrand Tenney, was born June 23, 1945, in Snowflake, Arizona until he passed away December 4, 2022, in Taylor, Arizona Reg loved people. He laughed, joked, teased, and gave nicknames to family members, neighbors, and even strangers. Everyone he met was his equal and made to feel they were his best friend. It is no wonder people from Taylor to the Southern Far East where he served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Germany where he spent most of his military career and to Wickenburg and Taylor, Arizona where he raised eleven children, he was deeply respected and loved. 

Many knew Reg as a man of diverse talents. You could say, he was a jack-of-all-trades and the master of many, a true Renaissance man. He fixed cars, lawn mowers, tractors, trucks, motorized wheelchairs and washing machines. He built three houses without blueprints and a reunion building using skills in wood, concrete, steel, wrought iron and block work. Even in that he showed love. Once when his wife, Yevet, was complaining because he did not say, “I love you” He said, “Look at all those bricks in that wall. Each one says, “I love you.” She was happy. After all there were hundreds of bricks in that wall as a visual reminder of his devotion. Reg made guitars, ukuleles, and refinished pianos. He composed and sang songs. His family had a tradition of spending Sunday afternoons and evenings singing to widows, and new move-ins in the church.

