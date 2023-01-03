Ronald Foote

Ronald Vern Foote, Born May 8, 1967 in Van Nuys, California, passed away December 25, 2022 in Gilbert, Arizona
Ron's parents are Charles and Patricia Foote of Snowflake and his siblings are:
Rudy Henry of Mesa
Charlie and Jennifer [Hunt] of Apache Jct.
Tricia and Brandon Seymore of Snowflake
Jason and Jennifer [Speirs] of Provo, Utah
Sara and Dusty Lewis of Montrose, Colorado
Best friend and companion, Nicholas Crites of Concho
Ron was happy with a friendly outgoing personality. He was a kind and gentle loving person. As a child in Tuskegee, Alabama he would say "Want my wace car going" when we went out. His favorite playmate was the girl next door, Shannon Crowe and they looked like siblings. We went to the Springer Opera House in Columbus, Georgia to see 'Oliver' and Ron stood up in his seat and was completely mesmerized by the music and he was only two years old.
Ron was musically talented and his piano teacher told us he had the potential to become a concert pianist. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served a mission in Boise, Idaho. He was an accomplished truck driver. He loved animals and enjoyed riding horses. Ron's favorite pets were Rowdy and Jackson, his Chihuahua friends. He was a kind and gentle compassionate son, brother and companion as his longtime friend and partner, Nicholas Crites will testify.
