Ronald Hall of Show Low passed peacefully April 15, 2022. He was born October 25, 1938, In Rocky Ford Colorado to Eldon and Imogene Hall.

Ron is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary; brother, Robert Hall; and daughters, Tracy (James) Gaffney, Tami (Jim) Powell and Ronda (Dan) Nowell; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 23, Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th Street, Show Low, Arizona.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

