A memorial service will take place for a beloved Apache County Sheriff’s Office who died in 2017.
On June 12, Abram (Abie) Chavez Hunt will be honored at a St. Johns City Park ramada for his gallant 27 years of service to the Apache County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt was also a US Marine (2nd Battalion) and a Vietnam veteran. He earned three Purple Hearts in Vietnam.
The memorial service will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.
Hunt was born on May 23, 1947, and died on March 30, 2017. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ann Hunt, seven children, 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.
He is also survived by siblings Charlie Hunt (Carmen) and Loretta Bilberry.
He was preceded in death by his parents Antonio G. Hunt and Rebecca Chavez Hunt, sister Evelyn T. Ballejos (Terry) and brothers, Tony (Nanie) Hunt, Jimmy Hunt and Peter Hunt.
Various agencies are expected to be at the memorial, including the United States Marine Corps, Apache County Sheriff’s Office, Apache County Sheriff’s Posse, St. Johns Police Department, American Legion, Riders 4 Warriors and family and friends.
