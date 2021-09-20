Todd Bateman Wilhelm passed away Friday Sept 3, 2021, in Queen Creek, AZ. Todd was born to LaVerl and Linda Gore Wilhelm on April 13, 1979, in Springerville, AZ. Todd was raised in St. Johns, AZ and spent many hours working on the ranch. After serving a full-time mission in Nashville, Tennessee, for his church, Todd graduated from ASU with a B.A. in Finance and a graduate degree in Tax and Accounting.
More than anything in life, Todd loved his family and spending time with them. He loved to meander with his wife Maguen and his children, taking the road wherever it led them. Todd loved all the reunions and family trips he took with his siblings, nieces and nephews.
Todd had a big smile and contagious laugh. He laughed at himself and never let the trials in life keep him down. He left a legacy of compassion and friendship. Todd was amazingly resilient. Once he set his mind to something, he never gave up. Todd’s courage to overcome obstacles was founded in his strong testimony of Jesus Christ.
Todd is survived by his wife Maguen Adel Wilhelm and their daughter Hannah Linda Wilhelm, his daughter and son Wren Ellis Wilhelm and Craig Bateman Wilhelm, stepchildren Ashlee, Tyler, Kaiden, Alexcia, and Aleise Denhalter, his father and stepmom, LaVerl (Carol) Wilhelm and siblings: Sonia (Don) Carroll, Vaughn (Tifani) Wilhelm, Kurt Wilhelm, Shanie (Edward) Janes, Kathi (Kurt) Hausmann, Diane (William) Ritman, Mark (Megan) Wilhelm. Todd was preceded in death by his mom Linda, stepdad Jim Burns, and his youngest brother, Craig.
Todd will be buried in the St. Johns, Arizona Cemetery, Sept 21, 2021. His funeral will be Sept 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at 33794 N Gary, Queen Creek AZ, 85142. For more information go to bunkerfuneral.com (The University Chapel)
