Virginia (Ginny) Eilleen Hagan Goshorn passed away on April 11, 2022, in Show Low, AZ, at the age of 75. She was born in Windber, Somerset County, PA. born, on August 25, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Zora Edith Hagan Holsopple and James Hagan. Virginia (Ginny) left this world to be with GOD to join and enjoy reuniting with her family meeting her that she has greatly missed dearly over the years of her life.
Ginny will be joining her family of four sisters, Nancy Becker, Alice Lenhardt, Gail Culpepper, Patricia (Boshie) Watson, and a brother, Daniel Hagan. Also, two great-grandchildren, Taiven James Boyd and Xavyr Amias Battle.
Ginny is survived by her brother William (Bill) Hagan (Bev), two sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Hagan and Bill Gentzler, with Robin Hagan and Toby Beck of York, PA.
She is survived by her two children, Lisa Goshorn and Lee Goshorn (Wendy). Six Grandchildren, Ke`Aundra, Mariah, and Jessica Battle, of Phoenix, AZ. Also, Kimberly, Anthony, and Stephanie Goshorn. of Hobbs, NM. and six great-grandchildren.
She dedicated most of her life to, and worked extremely hard for 30 years at, the paper mill in Snowflake, AZ. By doing this to support and care for her entire family, whom she loved very much, she tried to carry everyone under her arms (wings) to the best of her ability.
Ginny was loved for her dry sense of humor and the lengths she would go to make you laugh and enjoy your visit with her. She will be genuinely missed and LOVED.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
