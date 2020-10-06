SHOW LOW — The Old Pavilion in Show Low City Park was remodeled early this year. For several months now it’s been available to the public for use and continues to be a popular spot for large and small groups. The support poles, are made from juniper and were donated to the city of Show Low by Pete Stock, owner of D & S Tree Service.
In addition to the work that went into cutting the trees by Stock’s crews, the city of Show Low crews put time and effort into preparing the juniper logs for placement in the Pavilion.
“They donated all of the poles,” said Public Works operations manager Rick Austin. “From there, our crews stripped them down, lacquered them and hand-fitted all of the poles into the pavilion.”
The fireplace was also burned out and had to be cleaned and re-lined said Austin. A new floor was poured and the side wall was replaced. New wooden benches were installed, the electrical was refurbished and more lighting and outlets were added. Finally, the parking lot was re-paved and lined with decorative rock.
The crew members who did most of the work on the project are Jason Winger and Ben Whipple.
In total, the pavilion renovation took about three months to complete due to weather delays.
To reserve the Old Pavilion for a specific event, visit www.showlowaz.gov or call 928-532-4140.
