WINSLOW — Thanks to a number of individually unrelated busts Thursday, May 13, no fewer than 14 people are in the Navajo County Jail on various charges, including opioid drug use and sales.
Arrested were:
• Nikolas Ray Parker, 33, on a warrant for violation of a court order
• Eddie Tsosie, 46, on a warrant for disobeying a lawful court order
• Orville, Talayuptewa, 50, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia
• Charles Talayuptewa, 52, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia
• Tyro King, 40, possession/use of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia
• Laurissa Vigil, 27, on a warrant for possession of dangerous drugs for sale and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale
• William Tafoya, 23, on a warrant for violation of a court order
• Michelle Prine, 50, possession of dangerous drugs for sale
• Yvette Rivera, 52, possession of dangerous drugs for sale
• Mark Clark, 57, warrant for violation of a court order
• Virgil Hale, 61, warrant for obstruction of justice
• Nicholas Rivera, 23, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia
• Lodonnarose Riggs, 37, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia
• Andrew Schlechty, 32, warrant for failure to comply
A joint operation among six local and state law enforcement agencies called Operation Clean Communities specifically targeted opioid sales in Winslow.
But the effects of those drug sales without doubt ranged far beyond just Winslow.
A press release from Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that the agencies involved in Operation Clean Communities included:
• NCSO Major Crimes ApprehensionTeam (MCAT)
• Winslow Police Department
• NCSO Patrol
• Navajo County Probation
• Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Criminal Investigations
• Arizona State Gang Task Force
The NCSO lieutenant who oversees the MCAT, Wylie Williams, said that even after a little more than a year’s delay in getting Operation Clean Communes off the ground due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the “kick-off” day of Thursday, May 13 was a “raging success.”
“I would say this was a very smooth operation,” Williams said, adding that no one was hurt on either side of the arrests.
He said this is just the start for Operation Clean Communities and that more arrests for things like drug sales, drug use and other criminal activity may be coming in Navajo County.
Its so obvious that all you cowboys are in this together. see you in court
