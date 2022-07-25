The biggest story in politics right now is the Hispanic community’s rejection of progressive policies and progressive politicians. Polls and election data increasingly show Latino voters embracing more pro-freedom policies and candidates than ever before.

In Washington, this trend is being viewed mostly as a partisan story, with one side celebrating and the other in denial. But the real effect of this realignment is not that Latinos will help the Republican Party — they are going to redefine and lead it.

