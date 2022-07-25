The Supreme Court’s reputation with the public is in tatters. Fewer than one in three Americans think the institution is doing a good job, putting the court just above the sewers where approval for Congress and the media lives.

Two decades ago, the court’s approval was at 50 percent, and 60 percent of Americans thought the court generally did its job well. One reason for the drop: the court’s tradition of institutional silence about its decisions puts its reputation in the hands of the partisans who dominate our political discourse.

