In a world where the United States has abdicated its global trade leadership to China, one company points a new path forward. Tesla has become the global leader in electric vehicle production by relying on American innovation and leadership. As the United States attempts to reassert itself as the global leader and break its dependency on China, American companies should look to Tesla as an example.

It was a gamble when Elon Musk invested $6.5 million into founding Tesla Motors in 2003. At the time, electric vehicles were in their infancy, with investors and governments finding it risky to back such an untested industry. Nevertheless, Musk bet on Tesla, and in 2022 the company is now the leader in EV production with a market capitalization of more than $600 billion and the most worldwide sales of battery and plug-in electric vehicles.

