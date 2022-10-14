It can be assumed that when our Constitution was written not one of the signers ever imagined that in the future there would be men and women making a career as politicians.
Even George Washington refused to serve as president for more than two terms and would have preferred just one.
Our Founding Fathers were gainfully employed in businesses of that time and considered it their civic duty to act on behalf of their constituents.
From 1789 through 1815, senators were compensated at $6 per diem. Really!
As a way of comparing the above to the salary of a senator in 2022 ($174,000) versus the average income per family of four that same period ($33,740), it is easy to understand why our Congress will never vote to have term limits of any sort at any time.
And don’t forget the expenses that go along with always growing staffs and other “essential” travel, meals and hotels.
And trust me when I say they don’t fly coach, eat at fast food restaurants or sleep at Motel 6!
The allowed budget for the Senate in 2020 was $449 million or $4.49 million per senator.
Oh, and let’s not forget the perks!
Speaking engagements at universities, Wall Street, foreign countries and anywhere they may be invited. These 30-to-60-minute presentations can often net six-figure appearance fees. These may also tie in with fundraising events such as dinners, social gatherings or just glad handing with the “stars.”
In an attempt not to create argument, we’ll not go into some of the atrocious goings on in The Swamp.
Rather, let us simply state that there are many highly compensated non-elected career employees taking major roles in policy making over the years with little to no oversight.
This also is brought about by longstanding insider trading by many considered part of the insider crowd comprised of elected and non-elected members of Congress.
While not many are prosecuted due to favored status, enough has been written about this problem over the years to validate this comment. What can we do you ask.
The answer is to simply use our votes to correct this situation. Surprised?
I truly doubt that this is something new to most still reading, but so many are OK with their long-term elected officials that nothing ever changes. I believe that the time has come to look past personalities and scrutinize the voting records.
A quick look at the current leaders of both houses of both parties screams for change.
Are there keepers? Of course there are, and we can tell who they are by reviewing individual voting records.
Ask your state elections team to publish this information on the ballots they send out and communicate by mail/email on a regular basis with all your elected players. Attend local meetings and be prepared to ask pertinent questions. After all, these folks work for you! So be their boss.
Hope that this brief article gives you all something to discuss with friends from all parties and please share your thoughts with me if you like. While no longer an Arizona resident, my ties to the Navopache region are still important to me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
