What brought this topic up at this time is the change of ownership of “Twitter.”
In full disclosure, I have never used or even considered this or any other social media platform to express my thoughts on any topic.
Pressure from old friends pushed me into both Facebook and LinkedIn years ago, but my primary tools today are:
1) Telephone
2) Email
3) Phone messaging, when the first two don’t work. And this would be the place where one would insert an emoji on choices two or three!
However, the past several years, our First Amendment has been under constant attack from many directions. Most recently, the establishment of a “disinformation guru” at Homeland Security appears to only wish to further divide we Americans along ideology lines of thought! And look where this frame of mind is taking our great nation.
Having lived in Arizona and Texas both for roughly 25 years total, what we are seeing at our southern border is simply criminal! Less than two years ago, it appeared that our great Border Patrol agents (we probably all know at least one, either friend or family) were getting a solid hand on the proper control of illegal (yes, I said it) crossings. Drug and human trafficking were both diminishing in numbers and those residents along the border were breathing a bit easier. Also, the agents’ jobs, while always dangerous as are all LEO positions, appeared to be coming a bit more appealing to potential new hires.
How quickly things have changed in just 16 months! Illegal crossings are at an all-time high and are predicted to get worse during the summer months. But look where the focus was a couple of months ago: Border Patrol on horseback were accused of “whipping” folks breaking the laws of our land. In fact, it has since been proved an incorrect assessment of the situation. And yet, there has been no apology to the officers from any source of media or government offices.
Let me state at this point that our United States of America is without doubt the most compassionate nation on Earth! Doubt any of you will disagree. If so, you certainly have the right in this most sought out final destination of the world to feel that way. We are also known for our free speech amendment, so feel free to disagree.
We should not take umbrage with those who disagree with us, but rather use the opportunity for proper discourse. That being said, we should not offer undocumented information to make our point. Neither should we ignore substantive information solely because we do not want to believe the information. Just because the information is not what we want to believe does not make the data inaccurate.
Hope that this brief article gives you all something to discuss with friends from all parties and please share your thoughts with me if you like. While no longer an Arizona resident, my ties to the Navopache region are still important to me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.