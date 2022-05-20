Unbearable wind probably serves some pre-ordained climate pattern that I can’t decipher but is anything worth it?!
It doesn’t even let up at night, for the luvvapete!
The oaks are leafed out indicating that it’s time to plant, but it’s only mid-May; we all know there are snows and freezes to come, right? Psshh, would any of us bet on anything in this lunatic year?
OK, here’s one thing that’s on schedule. The dandelions are out and profuse. They’ve been the bane of my gardening experience for years; I pluck their cheerful little heads off and put them in an empty beer can as I do patrol every evening. When the ground is moist enough, I unscrew their green bodies and long taproots from the ground. When they’re not near anything else (as if!) I deploy the Round-up. But I have a new plan.
Thanks to my friend Linda, who has pled for their lives for years, and to the fascinating article in the May 6 WMI, dandelions have been granted a reprieve at our house. By this time next year, if the bloody wind hasn’t blown all of their seed to kingdom come, our property will be awash in yellow. We’re considering a driveway sign proudly proclaiming our home as Dandelion Acres.
Linda’s right, they’re a bright, perky yellow, require no maintenance and, like cockroaches, will survive a nuclear blast. They will benefit bees and butterflies and, in the event of that blast, they can take the place of doctors and grocery stores. Really, they’re the perfect plant.
This realization has come at an ideal time; I’m too old to keep up fights without at least some hope of a successful outcome, but hell will freeze before I give in to the quiet allure of the old folks home, so peaceful coexistence with my most irksome weeds is going to make my life cake, right?
If I claimed that, I’d probably be one of the first collars made by Biden’s newly proposed Disinformation Governance Board. If they had just called it the Knowledge Governance Board, they’d have really hit the nail on the head, the initialism KGB relays the intent much more clearly than does DGB.
Elon Musk recently blew the minds of the Twitterverse as well as of the Droolerverse. The prospect of losing control of social media was just too much for the DC establishment to handle. What if Musk went hog wild and made a play for Facebook, too?! Yowza, clutch my pearls and bring the smelling salts! Free speech? Are you nuts? What century are we living in, anyway? If our overlords don’t get a handle on this immediately, they could even face the possibility that the MSM might reexamine their fealty to the left. So here we are with the KGB (oops, I meant DGB) to monitor our thoughts and words.
Think only pure thoughts and speak only kind words, my friends. And will somebody please make a calming cup of dandelion tea for those Washington nitwits?
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
