As an Indigenous American it is innate to struggle with the idea of how to view patriotism. Our country’s founding documents referred to us as merciless Indian savages. For most of American history, Indigenous people, my people, have been disenfranchised and I have been confronted by the inscrutable idea that my heritage is deemed less valuable, less worthy and less dignified because of it. When I am confronted with recognizing our nation’s history of violence, hatred and despair, I often think back to my late great-grandmother, Elizabeth.
Elizabeth was born in 1923 on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in Arizona. She was born a year after Fort Apache was closed, which was created to eliminate Native Americans, and a year before Native Americans were considered citizens of the United States, a country where we have inhabited this land since time and immemorial yet we had not been able to call ourselves citizens until 1924. While change came slowly, during my great-grandmother’s life, she saw Native Americans gain citizenship, gain the right to vote, gain some sovereignty but also see ourselves represented for the first time in the corridors of power and halls of Congress. Similar stories can be reflected across many Indigenous families within our nation.
These stories show us just how fragile progress is and that we must continue to stay vigilant to protect against the darker currents of our nation’s history of violence, hatred and despair that can unfortunately rise again.
What these narratives also demonstrate is a need for the recognition of Indigenous people in our country. By the United States choosing to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day we acknowledge a history marked by broken promises, violence and deprivation in hopes of creating a brighter future where we can stand by one another with cooperation and mutual respect. By knowing the story of Indigenous people, we understand ourselves and others better. It binds us together and reaffirms that we are all American. The Native American experience is not separate from the American story, but is crucial to that story. It is the hope of my tribal community and Indigenous people across this nation that this day will help alleviate the effects of oppression and work to create future generations who understand the importance of our shared experiences in hopes of creating a stronger, more unified nation.
Change is the effort of committed citizens who hitch their wagons to something greater than themselves and fight for it every single day. What our generation faces above all are moral issues; at stake are not just the details of policy but fundamental principles of social justice and the character of our nation.
I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe. To be a country does not necessitate that we agree on everything, only that we continue to try to see the best in one another and move forward together.
President Biden stated in the first ever proclamation declaring Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2021, “On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we honor America’s first inhabitants and the tribal nations that continue to thrive today. I encourage everyone to celebrate and recognize the many Indigenous communities and cultures that make up our great country.” While progress has been made, there is still work left to be done.
While the celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day alone will not alleviate poverty on reservations, it won’t eliminate domestic violence or terminate every instance of discrimination.
Those things are up to us. The decisions and choices we make require us to speak out until our values are fully reflected in our laws and communities. What Indigneous Peoples’ Day does show us, is an example of tangible progress, that illustrates that even in the face of oppression, America has moved forward.
A great nation does not shy away from the truth, it strengthens us, emboldens us and fortifies us. It is an act of patriotism to understand our collective history. As Americans, we must recognize that the United States is a constant work in progress, and loving this country requires us as citizens to speak up for what is right.
It is my hope that we can put our differences aside and work together with cooperation and mutual respect for one another to make this nation one that truly aligns with democratic principles.
This holiday will validate the ideas of this nation’s founding. This country born of change, this country born of revolution and this country of “we the people.”
This country is great and can be better. We must be mindful that our work is not yet done, mindful that we are going through but another checkpoint on our common journey toward a stronger and more unified America.
Native American cultures are not dead, and our civilizations have not been destroyed. Our pretense is evolving rapidly and creatively as everyone else’s.
