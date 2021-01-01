This past year was clearly a year that I will never forget, no matter how hard I try.
When 2020 dawned on the United States, our government was embroiled in the impeachment of a president. Who could have guessed that it was going to get much, much worse?
By March everyone learned about something new, something called COVID-19.
Stay at home orders were issued and the word “quarantine” entered everyday usage. Days seemed to last forever and the past year seems like it was a decade long. I shaved off my beard in March, so I could properly wear a mask. I had that beard for 12 years and miss it everyday.
As all of us progressed quickly into social isolation. Many resorted to the internet for connections with other humans. It seemed that anything to fill the non-working (from home) hours was welcome.
Some people began having virtual happy hours, with online drinking on the internet via Zoom or Skype with friends. Alcohol sales went through the roof and toilet paper could not be found.
Online virtual tours of cities and museums became all the rage and some of the tours were actually entertaining and enjoyable.
Every morning I had a Skype editorial staff meeting to attend and all of us really connected online. I looked forward to those meetings as I got to see the faces of my co-workers.
Yes, I got to the point that I missed work.
When the “Tiger King” sensation broke – I did not participate and have yet to see a single episode though I have picked up that Carol Baskins is not a very nice person.
Bread making became a huge hit as did cooking in general. I honed my cooking skills but admit at the start of the pandemic, I was a terrible chef. At least today I can cook a somewhat edible meal.
I didn’t join the TikTok movement or any other of the new social media platforms.
A great thing that happened during the pandemic was the brisk adoption and fostering of pets. Many people had a long wait at shelters to rescue puppies, dogs, kittens and cats. That was one bright spot in this mixed up year.
One positive thing I did in 2020 was to move to Show Low/Pinetop-Lakeside and become the editor of the White Mountain Independent. I worked as a criminal justice reporter for the paper’s sister publications of Pinal Central in Casa Grande at the start of 2020 and accepted the editor’s chair as a promotion. I’m grateful I was afforded this opportunity to return to the editor’s chair.
The most stressful and tragic event of 2020 was the election.
I was not sure if the United States would hold together as a nation or if war would break out in our city streets. I’m still not sure sometimes.
I see a glimmer of hope on the horizon but our political parties need to become less important to all of us. We need to erase the political line that has divided our population.
It should not matter if an emerging friend is a liberal or a conservative. I wish the labels of Republican and Democrat would just fade into oblivion.
In many ways the past year of isolation allowed each of us to reflect on ourselves and become a different person.
The person that you have become in 2020 could be better or worse than who you were when the year began.
I spent this Christmas alone with the dogs as warnings about COVID-19 rang through the news cycles. I was mostly bored through the entire holiday weekend but it was the right thing to do.
I am bracing for a huge boom of COVID-19 cases due to Christmas get togethers in the coming weeks. I decided not to become a patient in a hospital and sacrificed my Christmas in order to avoid being attached to a ventilator in an intensive care unit. My New Years Eve will also be spent alone on the couch with the dogs and I’m okay with that.
I’m not afraid of catching the virus, but I am smart enough to know I have much better chances of survival if I don’t catch it in the first place. I regularly wear a N-95 or better respirator and try not to collect with others in large groups. I even have more than one P-100 respirator systems in my arsenal.
Hand sanitzer, hand washing, disinfecting surfaces and isolation will continue.
I have grown tired of wearing a mask, not seeing people in person and risking my life just to go to the grocery store but that does not give me the right to give it up.
The pandemic isn’t over yet and it won’t be anytime soon. Stay vigilant and continue down the path we have be traveling. Perhaps we will all find joy in 2021.
Wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid social contact as much as possible, use hand sanitizer, take the vaccine when available and don’t give into the mental challenge that this is too hard.
It’s not too hard to complete the mission of surviving COVID-19.
Stay healthy my friends and I will hopefully see you on the other side.
