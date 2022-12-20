Early in December, Project 21 — an organization that aims to elevate Black conservative and libertarian voices — sent a letter to Twitter owner Elon Musk requesting a meeting to discuss free speech on the embattled social media platform.

This came days after the NAACP, National Urban League and National Action Network requested a meeting of their own to curb what they describe as a rampant rise in white supremacy on Twitter. The claims made by these groups are without merit and most likely motivated by a failure to maintain ideological control over Twitter.

