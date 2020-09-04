Last summer, my ‘little’ brother and his wife came over from the SRC (Socialist Republic of California) to attend his fiftieth high school reunion in our hometown.
As always when they make the trek, I went down to visit and attended the festivities with them. It was fun to hear all the old, familiar names even if none of us (unless we were siblings or cousins) would have recognized each other without name tags!
Like everyone’s reunion gatherings at this stage, the list of attendees got shorter while the list noted in solemn memorandum got longer. Maybe it makes the old schoolmates treasure each other and their shared memories a little more.
On the rare occasions that I go through town now that my Mom is gone, I’m always pleased to see that the handsome old 1939 high school is still standing in its place of prominence. Administrators rather than students occupy it now, but it’s a credit to the dilapidated little town.
One of the very nicest, most homey revelations of the reunion evening was that our old hometown is still just as racially integrated as ever. After a wonderful dinner at the Elk’s Lodge, the whole color-blind group adjourned to the homecoming football game.
It was great to see bunches of hyped-up youngsters of all colors scurrying around, looking at each other’s screens and making big plans for after the game. It felt like home.
I’m such a hermit that I don’t see many people. I attend a few events at the arts center and I used to volunteer with hospice and the hospital, but my life doesn’t feel very integrated. I almost hugged the couple of Black women I’ve encountered around here lately. Luckily, I was able to spare all of us the embarrassment!
Recently, I spoke on the phone with my 83-year-old uncle who grew up in the same valley town I did and now lives in the SRC. I was so happy that he, in the course of our conversation, brought up his sadness over the political race wars being waged in the country. With no prompting from me, he launched into a fond remembrance of our hometown that was just as racially diverse as are my own memories. It was validating for me.
I wish that the comfortable racial integration which had been achieved in small, rural western towns had not been thrown off-course by politicians and activists trying to promote their own agendas of division. The havoc they’ve ignited for their own selfish reasons has damaged us all. Living with integrated races is natural and relaxed, why do so many people go out of their way to complicate it? And why do so many allow it?
After the King and Queen were crowned on reunion evening, the sacrificial visiting team obligingly lost the homecoming game. Then, those of my brother’s Class of 1969 with the oomph left to do so, trundled off to the Gallopin’ Goose for a nightcap. Some things never change!
