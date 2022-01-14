We’re living in a culture of death. Most of what we hear about these days are the latest urban shootings, the new COVID-19 related deaths, the hospitals at full capacity, the catastrophic fires, deadly storms, highway accidents and building collapses, along with the now expected crime infested cities. What are we to do?
Well, first of all, we need to have some sanctified common sense. Just how many people are dying, or being shot, or maimed and suffering in accidents and natural disasters? Say, a million, or several million, maybe 50 million? It turns out that when you do the math, we’re talking about less than 1% of the world’s population of 7.2 billion people. That’s 72 million +- people spread across this planet that are dead or dying each year and 3.4 million are in the USA, but 2.8 million of those die of natural causes, like old age. In the meantime, there are millions of people living out their natural lives.
You have to factor out each death category, and significant enough, the highest factor is heart disease, but it was near equal with abortions at 620,000 in the USA. And yes, I believe that a human fetus is a viable person, but these innocents don’t get counted.
So, that’s a lot of people, but compared to the whole of humanity, it’s not enough to make us all go postal and think the world is coming to an end. What makes it significant is when it’s personal. When we lose relatives and friends, then the whole thing enlarges, and our perception gets blurred. But, while a percentage of people are dying, there are huge numbers who are living. Remember that. The living don’t get a lot of PR. So, the news media, and the controlling forces among us, seek to ratchet up the dying to keep us on edge. Why? Because, as we learned from the children’s story of “Chicken Little,” when the sky is (supposedly) falling, and the flock believes it, fear drives them to obedience.
Fear is a strong way to control people, or chickens, and that’s what this culture of death is all about. Keep us scared to death; after all, it worked in Nazi Germany.
In the 30 years of experience that I’ve had in the fire service, as an avocation, I can’t ever remember being scared. Yes, I was cautious, and I was well trained to deal with fire, but my mind was not on dying. Perhaps we need to be training our citizens to be more “life-minded?” Perhaps we need to teach ways of life, rather than ways to keep from dying?
Well, you may be thinking, “What’s the difference; it’s all the same.”
No it’s not. Case in point. I’m in the most susceptible group for dying from the COVID-19 virus. I’m over 70; I’m blood type A+, and I have asthma. Well, I got it, and I survived. How? There are probably multiple factors that enhanced my survival, but this much I know, in spite of the fear mongering all around me, I believed in living, not dying. I had the same belief when I went into burning buildings.
Could this be faith?
Please grant me a religious moment. God wants us to have life and that abundantly; the devil wants us dead. Think about that. Jesus was clear about there being a cosmic battle between the Kingdom of God and the devil. He called the devil “the ruler of this world.” Yet, Jesus assured us a victory. The Bible tells us to “resist the devil,” and to “overcome him by faith.”
This present evil has been unmasked in such groups as ISIS, the terrorists who wantonly killed thousands of innocent people and scared populations into submission. It’s also being unmasked in the present political elite, who are purposefully dismantling our culture into a lawless, Marxist and socialist state. Wherever fear is propagated, you can be sure that the devil’s in it.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not trying to lay the whole blame for our culture of death on the devil. We have a part in it too. Our part is believing a lie and, like Chicken Little, going into a panic mode. At most, the death rate from COVID-19 is between 1.2 and 2.0%. That means that the survival rate is upwards of 97%. Is that something to fear?
Some will disagree with me, mostly speaking from their personal experience of losing a loved one to the virus, or witnessing full wards in our hospitals. Yes, we need to be mindful of these things and have an appropriate level of caution. But, at the same time, we must remember that there is a broad plain of disagreement among “the experts” on the COVID-19 statistics. We’ve witnessed repeatedly how the virus managers speak out of both sides of their mouths. Like Mark Twain said, “There are lies, and @#$% lies, and there are statistics.”
The point here is that we really don’t have to fear. But, the controllers in the FDA, the CDC, the pharmaceutical industry and the elite politicians of our country want us scared spitless. Why? Because frightened people are easier to control, and more so, it makes them a lot of money.
All this is to say that we must recover our culture of life. We must follow our ancestors and think for ourselves. For generations our nation was focused on living our lives in prosperity and well-being. We tolerated our diseases, and accidents, and disappointments as part of life, and each day we got up and expected to live. In fact, we had faith that we would live, prosper and reach old age.
(1) comment
The entire world is run by a Death Cult , and it always has been ever since this enigma called " civilization " began . Hence the cult - ure / culture of death eluded to in this letter's title . At this time the Death Cult is propelling humanity , once again , full - throttle towards another carnage as the United States and NATO are provoking Russia into war . The garbage which is often referred to as " popular culture " is rooted in the perverse glorification of death and destruction .
The child sacrifices of the ancient Phoenicians and Canaanites , or the human sacrifices of the Mayans or Aztecs pale in comparison the the more modern sacrifices of the Death Cult as seen in such places as Hiroshima , Nagasaki , Dresden or Baghdad - to name but a few . Moreover , it is this same Death Cult which has deliberately made the cost of healthcare so exorbitant , funded gain - of
- function research as such places as the Wuhan laboratories , and who is now in the process of attempting to cow the people via engineered food shortages and poverty . The Machiavellian technique of using fear as a perpetual controlling force can never be underestimated , as fear is indeed the most powerful of human emotions and is always lurking in the background of the human psyche . A high level member of this cult , Henry Kissinger , has famously stated that food can be used as a " weapon " ( the Nazis , Josef Stalin and Chairman Mao felt likewise ) against people , just as energy control / oil can be used as a weapon against nations , along with the ultimate weapon of finance ( economic sanctions are an act of war ) , all of which when controlled causes human suffering and ultimately death to millions .
I applaud the writer of this Letter to the Editor for touching upon something which so many find intolerable to acknowledge or ever discuss .
