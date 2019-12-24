We have many things to be thankful for this holiday season, the least of which is not for those looking out for all signs of political incorrectness, forever struggling to save our sensibilities from any threat, real or perceived. Yes Virginia, there is a PC Santa Claus and he (or she or shim or whatever is non-gender specific enough so as not to offend). Most recently has guided the hyper-sensitive to protect the likes of you and me from the hidden scourges of this festive season by shaming and then taming that most offensive and subversive holiday favorite song, "Baby It's Cold Outside." Yea, defended by the unknowing and incorrect joyful masses since it was written in 1944 by Frank Loesser as a duet he would sing with his wife at festive gatherings (and recorded by everyone from Louis Armstrong to Miss Piggy). It's darker and insidious side was only recently laid bare by the over-active and over reaching PC masses who hold sway over our every thoughts these days. Yet another fact to be thankful of, for sure!
And to assure we ignorant masses be protected from such devious harm, no lesser than the giant egos of John Legend and Kelley Clarkson have set out to see to those protections by re-writing the lyrics to this subversive, Academy Award winning ditty. Yes, my fellow naive merry-makers, this very duo has saved us from the salacious and evil lyrics that have taken 75 years to offend and horrify. Bless them, we are saved!
But we can't, in good faith stop here. Let's take the momentum of self-righteousness and expose all the other holiday favorites out there that don't shine so bright under the harsh glare of today's PC enlightenment. To wit:
Let's change, nay correct, the lyrics to "Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer" as it trivializes bullying ("… used to laugh and call him names …") and glorifies nose shaming! Nose shaming!! Another popular song sings of "gay apparel" and should be correctly re-written as "LBGT appropriate clothing." Several popular carols mention Virgins as if only the hymen intact are to be celebrated during the holidays. In "It's beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" the lyrics sing of a child hoping for" … a pistol that shoots …" obviously not correct in any song! Think We Wish You a Merry Christmas" is innocent? What about the domestic violence undertones of the revelers refusal to leave the premises until they are served ample figgy pudding! Potential hostage situation, anybody? And not to dismiss "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" with its ominous child-stalking overtones," … he sees you when your sleeping, he knows when you're awake …! Gives me chills!
So come on, Ms. Clarkson and Mr. Legend, gather more of your PC enlightened comrades and get to work protecting the unknowing masses from further harm and moral decay by re-writing these offensive lyrics before it's too late and we find ourselves unable to claw our way out of this immoral turpitude these once seemingly innocent songs have cast us into; for we cannot save ourselves!
And don't get me started on that dubious, species-bending rabbit that suspiciously hides colored eggs every Spring! PC policing work is never done!
Mark Visse,
Pinetop
(1) comment
his was a great read, thank you for posting it! I agree, we have become so overly PC it makes me sick. I have to hope that some day the world will stop being so "woke" and hyper-sensitive and grow up. It's like those snowflake types wake up each day and say "How can I find a way to be offended today? How can I be the victim?"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.