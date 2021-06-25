The other day I mentioned that I saw a whole flock of deer in my backyard. This proclamation was not responded to with the delight and wonder I was expecting but rather with a dismissive rejoinder that a group of deer was called a herd. Really. How imprecise of me. A flock is a group but a group isn’t necessarily a flock. Something akin to a bird can fly but a fly can’t bird, I’d guess.
Who decides what to call a group of animals and why does it have to be different for each group of animals? A biologist? A zoologist? A wildlife ecologist? Well, some sort of “ist” decided that groups of animals needed their own distinctions. Whether this was done to sell more students more text books, to just keep the general public confused or to make me look ignorant is anybody’s guess (although I need very little assistance from anyone other than myself on that last point).
So, without further ado, let’s explore the monikers of some of these animal groups while we wonder why we can’t just call them all a “bunch,” a “group,” a “mess” or a “flock”.
What do you call an assemblage of apes screaming, jumping around and maybe flinging who knows what? (you know what) You’d be forgiven for thinking the group term was “congress” but actually, it is called a “shrewdness” of apes. You see, the root word “shrewd” would leave out most politicians anyway.
You may witness an “unkindness” of ravens if you come upon a group but have you ever seen a flock of crows? No you haven’t. A group of crows is called, for whatever reason, a “murder” of crows. (Would that mean that if only a couple of crows met up it would be an attempted murder?) Not to be out done by the lawlessly named crows, when several lemurs get together, it’s a “conspiracy” of lemurs.
Owing to their association with witches, spells and Halloween, a group of bats is known as a “cauldron.” I can see where that one comes from although “colony”, “cloud” or “camp” are also correct according to the various “ists” in charge of naming animal collections.
I’ve heard the expression that something very difficult to organize was akin to herding cats, but you’d be mistaken if you reasoned, then, that a group of cats would be called a “herd.” No, a group of cats has several distinctions, a “clowder,” a “clutter,” a “pounce,” a “doubt”, a “glorying,” a “glare” or a “nuisance.” I can certainly agree with that last one.
Cheetahs form a “coalition” when in a group, ferrets a “business”, frogs an “army” and giraffes a “tower”.
When gathered together, you can spot a “flamboyance” of flamingos and you’re seeing a “prickle” of porcupines if you come upon a gathering and will understand the group name if you venture too close.
We’ve a lot of squirrels scurrying about these parts and you’d be correct if you’ve ever said you’ve come upon a “scurry” of squirrels but I’ll bet you’ve never really said that.
I was sure a gathering of turkeys I occasionally rouse on a hike would be termed a flock but then I would be wrong once again as the proper alias would be a “rafter,” a “gang” or “posse” of turkeys. I wonder if a turkey posse would be sent to track down a murder of crows?
As for our equine friends? Sure there is a herd of horses but did you know there are “rags” of colts? There’s also a “stud” of mares although that sounds rather contradictory. How about a “pace” of asses? (Again, not referring to our elected officials but to donkeys. In this instance). Mules? They assemble in groups called a “span” or “barren” which makes sense since mules are sterile. Ponies, by the way, congregate in “strings”.
Looking to canines, you’d of course find “packs” of dogs and wolves but put together some foxes and you end up with a “skulk” or “leash” of ‘em.
Ever seen a “gaggle” of geese? Of course you have but what about a “parliament” of owls or a “convocation” of eagles? A “venue” of vultures?
And even we human animals have several names for groupings like, “array,” “assemblage,” “collection,” “crowd,” “crush,” “drove,” “mob,” “coterie,” “throng,” “troop” or “tribe” among many others.
So, while a “busload” of people might chastise me for calling a herd of deer a flock, I pray the “hoi polloi” don’t threaten me with murder by crows!
