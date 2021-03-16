On Tuesday, April 6, I will be giving away all of the COVID-19 stimulus monies I have received, and all those I have yet to receive. My family and I have been blessed to remain employed throughout the pandemic. Please do not call us “Essential Workers.” Essential means vital, crucial, indispensable. Everyone who supports themselves or their loved ones through employment is an “Essential Worker.” Every business that employs people is an “Essential Business.”
Arizona Gives Day, Tuesday, April 6, is an online 24-hour giving campaign, sponsored by the Alliance of Arizona Non-Profits and the Arizona Grant Maker’s Forum. NPC Friends and Family, the nonprofit foundation that supports the students of Northland Pioneer College, primarily through need-based scholarships, has participated in the event since 2015. Over 900 nonprofits from around the state take part. There are food banks, animal rescues, homeless shelters, and hundreds of other organizations that, like all nonprofits, do important work to support causes that they believe in. Nonprofits operate through the power of giving.
I believe, with all my heart, that education has the incredible capacity to change lives. That’s why on Arizona Gives Day I am giving my stimulus payments to NPC Friends and Family. Every day I see students across Navajo and Apache Counties who are succeeding, in spite of incredible odds against them, in changing their lives, and the lives of their families, through education. The scholarships NPC Friends and Family provides, and especially the Emergency Fund that was established a year ago, have kept NPC students on track to reach their educational goals.
I think a handout is the most condescending, patronizing thing you can give a person. A handout destroys the spirit. But a “hand up” is life-changing. It not only provides immediate support, it says to the recipient, “I believe in you. I believe in your ability to overcome and to triumph. You’ve got this.” There are a lot of people in our nation right now who desperately need a hand up, and the quiet assurance and steadfast encouragement that comes with it. They are suffering, not only from the loss of their livelihoods, but from all the elements the pandemic has heaped on top of that loss: isolation, depression, hopelessness, and fear. None of us can fix it all, but all of us can fix a little.
If this is important to you, please join me on Tuesday, April 6 at www.azgives.org and find the causes that matter the most to you. If you are one of the lucky ones who has continued to receive a paycheck for the past year, and you have been luckier still to receive stimulus payments, please consider those who have not, and give them that hand up. We are all part of the human family, and we will defeat this pandemic together. We will see better days if those of us who have the ability and the resources will share with those who are struggling, and show them, in an authentic, tangible way: I believe in you. I believe in your ability to overcome and triumph. You’ve got this.
About the Author: Wilson is a long-time facilitator of NPC student scholarships and advocate for the success of others. She has mentored and overseen the procurement of thousands upon thousands of dollars to aid students who would otherwise have no option to pursue a higher education. Her efforts with NPC Friends & Family scholarships help dozens of students attend college each semester. Wilson can be reached at betsy.wilson@npc.edu.
(1) comment
Thanks, Betsy, for a very well-said reminder to those of us who are so richly blessed and who should continue to share with those in need.
