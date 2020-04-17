We are blessed to live in one of the most beautiful and special places in Arizona, if not the country. There is a reason our population more than triples every summer. Our natural beauty, outdoor recreational opportunities, extensive trails system, great restaurants and friendly people all are just part of the reason so many people own second homes here or have made this a regular vacation spot.
During this unprecedented time in history, we are facing the same challenges as many other communities, large and small, throughout our great state. Restaurants are able to offer only limited service. Stores are struggling to keep certain items stocked and many of the usual amenities like park playgrounds and picnic ramadas are closed. Established campgrounds in the national forest also are closed.
We understand that seasonal residents who own second homes here may choose to escape the heat of the desert very soon for their mountain retreat. We urge you to stock up and bring enough supplies to get you through the first couple of weeks of your stay. Our grocery stores are gradually catching up to meet the consumer demand, but anything you can do to help ensure they aren’t overwhelmed again is appreciated.
To visitors planning to come to enjoy our area and who will stay in hotels, with family, or in vacation rentals, we look forward to welcoming you once this crisis has subsided. We are a tourism-driven community and we are grateful that you recognize our community as such an attractive place to recreate and relax. In the interest of your own health and safety, as well as for the safety of our healthcare workers, we ask you to consider postponing your travel plans until the governor lifts his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” order. This virus can be spread very quickly and until Arizona is successful in controlling the spread, we ask you to do the right thing and delay your visit until it is safe to come. We will be waiting to welcome you with open arms at that time.
Thank you for your consideration and understanding during this difficult time. Please, stay safe and healthy. We look forward to seeing you soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.