Presidents Day provides a moment to reflect on how America’s chief executives have shaped and reflected our history. But our presidents and first ladies have also been history makers overseas, symbolized by dozens of statues and monuments to American presidents in countries large and small around the world. This Presidents Day, the White House Historical Association partnered with U.S. embassies around the world for international wreath-laying ceremonies at many of these statues and monuments.

Last year we were honored to set a wreath at the Abraham Lincoln statue in the Old Calton Burial Ground in Edinburgh, Scotland, the first erected in Europe to honor a U.S. president, in 1893. Lincoln did not live to visit Scotland as he hoped, but he loved to quote Robert Burns and other Scottish writers and poets. The statue, created with the support of John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie, also honors the many Scots who volunteered for the Union Army during the Civil War.

Stewart McLaurin is president of the White House Historical Association. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.