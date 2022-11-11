It’s time to head to the polls again. But before you cast your ballot, how much do you know about some of the stories behind Election Day? Find out with this short, easy and fun quiz.
1. Who was the only candidate elected president on his birthday?
A. William Howard Taft
B. Woodrow Wilson
C. Warren Harding
D. Calvin Coolidge
2. How was Election Day different 200 years ago from today?
A. There was often much eating, drinking and parades
B. Cannons were fired
C. Church bells rang to remind people to vote
D. People didn’t vote if it was raining
3. What year was the first electric voting machine patented?
A. 1776
B. 1889
C. 1924
D. 1961
4. In the nation’s early days, Election Day was held at various times. What year did Congress finally establish it as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November?
A. 1822
B. 1845
C. 1897
D. 1918
5. Punch and paper ballots have sometimes led to huge headaches. What caused big problems in Florida’s 2000 presidential election?
A. People marking ballots in pencil instead of ink
B. Improperly folded ballots
C. Hanging chads
D. Misprinted ballots
6. Why is Election Day held in November?
A. To beat the Christmas holiday rush
B. The Founding Fathers drew lots to pick the month
C. It left December available in case a recount was needed
D. Historically, crops had been harvested leaving farmers free to vote
7. Which candidate never voted in any election prior to being elected president?
A. James Madison
B. Zachary Taylor
C. Franklin Pierce
D. Franklin Roosevelt
8. Election Day is a Tuesday in the United States. But what day is far and away the most popular for holding voting around the world?
A. Thursday
B. Friday
C. Saturday
D. Sunday
9. What is the average voter turnout for a midterm election?
A. 30%
B. 40%
C. 50%
D. 60%
10. In the Federalist era, the electorate was small and paper was expensive. So, how did people vote then?
A. By raising hands or by voice
B. By standing beside their candidate
C. By writing letters of endorsement
D. By singing the candidate’s name
Answers
1-C
2-A
3-B
4-B
5-C
6-D
7-B
8-D
9-B
10-A
J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
