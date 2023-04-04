I promised in my last column, about my recent road trip, that I wouldn’t elaborate on my time driving through Houston, as that could morph into a lengthy treatise. I’ll leave it at, it’s an indelible experience sure to preclude future visits.
Beyond the congested traffic of endless highway construction, interchanges designed by sadistic traffic engineers, and populated by drivers with overt death wishes, the city solicits roadway-use ransoms it calls “tolls,” every few miles and at nearly every interchange.
To add to the fun of toll booths around Houston, out of towners cannot pay these tolls with cash. No, one must attach an electronic device, readily available for sale, of course, on their windshield or be billed via their license plate registration along with a small “convenience fee.” Even that usually helpful voice from my GPS said, “I give up!” when I tried to set it to avoid toll roads. But I digress.
After making it through the Texas highway morass, I enter more calming Gulf states but with a new, nervous facial tick I never had before.
While Louisiana can sometimes have a peculiar odor, the food there is marvelous. From Cajun to Creole-inspired dishes, I never knew how many animals were edible.
Not much to say about Mississippi, either. It smells about the same as Louisiana, and I drove through both while vainly trying to tune to a radio station with music rather than livestock reports and evangelical pomposity. Next, I needed to find a hotel for the night.
I have noticed my standards for choosing roadside hotels have been upgraded over the years. Where I used to consider only the room price, I would end up with overnight stays at places like Motel 2, Comfort-ish Inn or Nearly-best Wester. I now look for rooms that aren’t billed hourly, don’t offer instructions on how to secure the door with the desk chair and, most importantly these days, offer a hot breakfast in the morning. Bacon was a great persuader of my new, higher standards.
After scooting through Mobile, Alabama (the home of America’s first Mardi Gras festival, by the way. Sorry, New Orleans!), I stayed for a short visit in Florida’s panhandle, known colloquially as LA or Lower Alabama, where I used to live while ferrying workers and equipment to and from the offshore oil fields in the Gulf of Mexico.
Like other places I have lived, Pensacola, the home of the Navy’s Blue Angels, has grown so much as to be nearly unrecognizable. After meeting with friends and taking nostalgic drives around the ol’ neighborhood, it was off to see more of the Gulf Coast of Florida, smug in the knowledge I was missing winter’s worst back in the White Mountains.
Two stays at rented condos along the west coast were relaxing and non-eventful although both were met with most unwelcome and rare cold snaps. We were not amused.
Crossing eastward to the other side of the peninsula, I enjoyed a visit with family at their new home, spent a couple of more days with a trip to historic St. Augustine and then headed north to see an acquaintance in Kentucky before starting the trip back to Arizona.
For the return leg of my journey, I chose to drive westbound Interstate 40 to avoid wintry weather further north and for the fact that the route crossed only a tiny bit of Texas through the panhandle.
Back home, unpacked, relaxing and enjoying a much-deserved libation in front of a warming fireplace, I could look back on my cross-country odyssey with fondness and the profound conviction to never make that drive again. And if I want to see my sister from Houston in the future, I’ll buy her a plane ticket.
Mark Visse is safely back home and recovering in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
