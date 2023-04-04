I promised in my last column, about my recent road trip, that I wouldn’t elaborate on my time driving through Houston, as that could morph into a lengthy treatise. I’ll leave it at, it’s an indelible experience sure to preclude future visits.

Beyond the congested traffic of endless highway construction, interchanges designed by sadistic traffic engineers, and populated by drivers with overt death wishes, the city solicits roadway-use ransoms it calls “tolls,” every few miles and at nearly every interchange.

