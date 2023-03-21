I recently returned from a cross-country road trip. Probably won’t do that again anytime soon.
Sure, it was great seeing the landscapes, interesting side trips and, of course, family. It was mostly the drive itself that was less than enjoyable.
After heading east into New Mexico along scenic U.S. 60, I stopped briefly to wonder at the very large array of gigantic, radio telescopes pointed skyward and actually named the Very Large Array. Not an inspired moniker but descriptive, I suppose. And it’s a worthy quest to search for intelligent life beyond our planet as it appears, at times, we are in short supply of that here on Earth. Readers of this column are excluded, of course.
Continuing the sojourn, and in the spirit of all things extraterrestrial, I pull over for the night in Roswell, New Mexico, a beacon to all believers in "E.T.," the "X-Files," UFO conspiracists and the just plain, curious.
Hotels, restaurants, shops and even gas stations revel in the spirit of outer space aliens. Little is presented to separate fact from fiction although much effort is spent separating both believer and the curious from their money. I, too, parted with some of mine at the UFO Museum, snapping pics of cheesy re-enactments of alien autopsies that I intend to delete someday.
The next day, I was southbound headed away from the snow and cold and into the great state of Texas. I’ll apologize before going any further in case anyone from Texas is reading this. I don’t mean to criticize or judge, these are just my observations. And for those who have yet to experience driving through the heart of Texas, well, just don’t; your sanity and blood pressure will thank you.
I suppose it’s more the driving itself that made me decide to avoid Texas for the rest of my life. Texas is actually a very nice state with interesting towns sprouting up amongst occasionally nice scenery.
Driving the interstate here, I-10 on this trip, will undoubtedly remain a memorable and rebarbative experience. Allow me to expound:
First, I drove through Texas during road construction season. This lasts only 12 months each year so plan any trip accordingly.
While we have the beautiful, golden barrel cactus here in Arizona, in Texas, the ubiquitous, orange-striped barrel proliferates along all major thoroughfares. I think the botanical name is, barrelus constructionus. You can’t miss them.
While I’ve surmised turn signals in automobiles from California must be optional equipment, as I rarely see a car with Cali plates use one, they are quite prevalent in Texas. Some never even turn off. Basically, their use by Texans means, “Get the hell outta the way, I’m comin’ over!” There’s rarely a check for traffic occupying the Texan’s intended lane. One needs only to employ the signal and change as many lanes as desired.
I also found that rush hour in and around Texas cities is most all hours, weekends included. And if you want to get out of traffic and take the next exit, just put on your signal and have at it. Cars have bumpers for a reason, which is apparently the way Texans see it.
I found the preferred driving lane for a Texan is the left lane, no matter the speed. Right lanes? Those are the lanes out-of-town suckers to use to get stuck behind trucks.
I’d like to tell you more about my enlightening experiences traveling across this grand country, but space limitations force me to conclude this tale in Part 2, which I hope to present in my next column. It could turn into a three-parter if I relate driving in Houston!
Mark Visse is living in Pinetop and avoiding Texans. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com.
