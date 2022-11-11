Veterans Day is in memory of the signing of the Armistice ending World War I at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.

While this year our nation honors its veterans on Nov. 11, as with most holidays it is usually celebrated on a Friday or a Monday to give our government employees another three-day weekend to help relieve the stress of their 24/7 grueling positions.

