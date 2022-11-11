Veterans Day is in memory of the signing of the Armistice ending World War I at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.
While this year our nation honors its veterans on Nov. 11, as with most holidays it is usually celebrated on a Friday or a Monday to give our government employees another three-day weekend to help relieve the stress of their 24/7 grueling positions.
Of course, our active military seldom get the opportunity to enjoy even a two-day weekend. Just saying. But I digress.
For clarity’s sake, there are also two additional military holidays set aside every year to honor the men and women who put their lives in rough spots to allow the rest of our country to lead normal existences.
Armed Forces Day is for our active men and women in uniform, and Memorial Day, which began following our Civil War, commemorates those who have paid the ultimate price for the nation.
In 2019, Arizona had approximately 478,000 of the 1.47 million veterans in the country. While only 10% have seen combat, every man and woman who dons the uniform of one of our armed service departments should be given a heartfelt “thank you” whenever one has the opportunity.
We all appreciate the gesture, especially when coming from the younger generations.
My father, who served in World War II and Korea, had a much different reception upon returning home than that of the Vietnam era and the subsequent Middle East conflicts. Of this I can speak from personal experience.
However, since the debacle of our retreat from Afghanistan, there appears to be a shift in the mood from our younger generations and, along with the ongoing support from my peers, the number of “thank you for your service” comments when wearing a military cap appears to be standard fare.
There are few of us over 30 who have not lost a loved one, family member or friend or fellow military buddy in the past conflicts in Vietnam or the Middle East.
To my dismay, we are now seeing a growing loss of loved ones in our own back yards, not from foreign enemies, but home-grown thugs and those experiencing drug and mental problems.
So, it occurs to me that we should be thanking our men and women in blue who put their lives on the line every time they walk out the door, also.
While no longer on the Mountain, I am aware of the support-our-police programs in place in both Apache and Navajo counties.
Unfortunately, across this nation, there are way too many cities that hold our local LEOs in contempt. This should not be allowed by the voting public anywhere in our United States! All our “heroes” in every uniform should feel respect from each of us whenever possible.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
