There have been a series of articles authored by Howard Fischer entitled, Environmental Groups Sue Government over Failure to Approve Mexican Wolf Restoration Plan. The article is germane to northern Arizona and requires clarification. Mr. Fischer quotes attorney Matthew Bishop for the Western Environmental Law Center and there were several inaccuracies that beg for correction.

First and foremost, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did, in fact, approve the Second Revision of the 1982 Mexican Wolf Recovery Plan in September. Mr. Fischer and Mr. Bishop refer to the “leading wolf scientists” being ignored that was also not the case. There have historically been many scientists from several agencies and varying backgrounds whose input was paramount to the court-ordered revision of the USFWS recovery plan. During the judicial process, the court heard testimony and evidence from a variety of these experts after which, the court rendered its decision based upon all the “best available science” presented during the proceedings.

