For baseball purists Detroit Tiger great Mickey Stanley is arguably the best utility player in the history of Major League Baseball.
Stanley started out as the every-day center fielder for the Tigers. Then in the 1968 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tiger’s manager, Mayo Smith, made what many call the “gutsiest call” in sports history by moving Mickey to shortstop so Smith could garner more offensive power in the outfield with the likes of the infamous Willie Horton, hall of famer Al Kaline and Jim Northrup. Smith’s move also picked up a better hitting shortstop in Stanley by over 100 points and as a Gold Glove outfielder Smith knew Stanley would be a “serviceable” infielder. In that series Mickey only committed two errors at his new position.
Mayo’s move was instrumental in the Tigers’ ’68 World Series Championship. But Mickey Stanley’s fame as a utility fielder came late in his career; in the 1975 season he played 15 games in center field, 14 in left field, 14 at first, seven at third and one as the team’s designated hitter. Although this column sounds like it is about baseball, it is more about doing what you have to do for the betterment of the team.
Today is my last day as the White Mountain Independent’s General Manager. I don’t make that statement with remorse or sadness it is just to say that my position with the company is now more one of utility fielder than every day as the G.M. My new office will be in the Kramer Media advertising building in Casa Grande. But my work will land me in the White Mountains on what will probably be a weekly visit as I will be helping out on corporate key accounts. Although I could never be the utility player Mickey Stanley is, I will spend every day working as hard as I can to get better at contributing to my employer and the communities in which I serve.
My first day of employment for the Kramer family was Nov. 12, 2001 when I was hired as the Advertising Director here. That first year was quite eventful, I saw my beloved Diamondbacks win the World Series, started my new job in an area with which I immediately fell in love and got evacuated from Show Low as the Rodeo-Chediski complex fire was bearing down on us. I honestly can count on one hand the days where I dreaded going to work.
Working for the Kramers in the White Mountains has been a dream job. And the longest I have worked for one company. What has made this a dream job for me has been the people that I work with, both in and out of this building. White Mountain Publishing exudes a culture of a family atmosphere. Many of my fellow employees are like siblings, or nieces or nephews. And their families are like my extended family. I have laughed and cried with my work family as they have experienced major changes in their lives just as they have done the same with me. The people of the White Mountains have always embraced me as one of their own too. I now have many lifelong friends that I have gained as a part of my nearly 20 years here. Having lived in many different areas throughout the western states, I have never seen a community that stands together and gives each other a hand up the way the White Mountain community does.
Long ago when I became frustrated with the state of affairs on the national and state level, I decided that those were arenas where I would never be able to make an influence. But as I looked around the White Mountains, I realized that donating time to causes that I cared about could help. And it was rewarding.
Now instead of complaining, I lace up my community service boots and get involved. As a result, I have made lifelong friends, been adopted by several families and got involved in a community that I will be forever indebted. Some of the organizations I have been involved with include the Show Low Chamber of Commerce, Show Low Meals on Wheels, Hangar Dance of the White Mountains and many one-off events. Giving back to my community is the least I can do for a community that has given me so much. My greatest monetary contributions have been to Pinetop-Lakeside PD, Show Low PD, Navajo County Sheriff’s office and Arizona’s Department of Public Safety. But that is another story for another time, yes, I have a lead foot.
Thank you, White Mountain community, thank you White Mountain Publishing family and thank you to all of you for making this such an amazing place to live. Now, as today is new day, I get to hand the lineup card to Gary Tackett.
Gary is leaving the Kramer family’s Payson office to take over here. He has years of experience in the business community, has been engaged in many organizations in the Rim Country and as a lifelong Detroit Tiger fan, I know Mr. Tackett knows who Mickey Stanley is.
