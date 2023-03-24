I am a teacher at Sequoia Village School and a father of two high school-age daughters who have gone there since kindergarten. Sunrise Health and Recovery is trying to open a substance-abuse rehab center directly across from our school. The students have expressed concern to me, and so have many parents. I haven't seen our side of the story in the White Mountain Independent yet, and I am hoping to fill the community in on what's going on.

Months ago, a sign appeared on the vacant building 20 steps away from our K-12 school. It advertised that it was a substance-abuse recovery center, and they were taking patients. This was news to the school, the teachers and the parents. It just showed up overnight, and none of us had any warning. As we tried to figure out why anyone would want to put this type of facility across the street from our school, when it wasn't zoned for anything like that, there were no answers. All we knew was that there would be a Planning and Zoning Committee meeting on Jan. 19, so we went to voice our concerns.

