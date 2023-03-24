I am a teacher at Sequoia Village School and a father of two high school-age daughters who have gone there since kindergarten. Sunrise Health and Recovery is trying to open a substance-abuse rehab center directly across from our school. The students have expressed concern to me, and so have many parents. I haven't seen our side of the story in the White Mountain Independent yet, and I am hoping to fill the community in on what's going on.
Months ago, a sign appeared on the vacant building 20 steps away from our K-12 school. It advertised that it was a substance-abuse recovery center, and they were taking patients. This was news to the school, the teachers and the parents. It just showed up overnight, and none of us had any warning. As we tried to figure out why anyone would want to put this type of facility across the street from our school, when it wasn't zoned for anything like that, there were no answers. All we knew was that there would be a Planning and Zoning Committee meeting on Jan. 19, so we went to voice our concerns.
At the meeting, the representatives of Sunrise Health and Recovery only repeated over and over that the county needs facilities like this. I am in complete agreement. Everyone I have spoken to is in complete agreement. No one argues that we need recovery facilities in the area. We only want to know why they are so determined to open one this close to a K-12 school. We received no explanation why it had to be there or even any acknowledgement that there was any risk factor in opening a substance-abuse treatment center that close to us. Not just any school but a school that is at least 10 minutes from the police station and completely isolated. They admitted that they cannot legally keep anyone there who doesn't want to stay. In an article printed in the Independent on Aug. 26, the clinical program director of the facility stated that they also want to open an additional six beds for detoxing patients, and that they were already reaching out to courts, probation and parole teams for clients. This raises more questions; why would they want to open a facility that can and will have to release anyone, for any reason, in any state of mind into a residential community right across the street from our school?
How would they make sure they didn't take in any clients through these means that should not be that close to a school? None of these questions was answered.
The Planning and Zoning Committee voted 7-0 against allowing this facility to open its doors across from us, and we are thankful to them for putting our students and their families first in their decision-making process. Unfortunately, Sunrise Health and Recovery remains dedicated to opening across from our school and is taking this to the Board of Supervisors of Navajo County. I wonder why they are so adamant that this isolated area right across from our school is the only place their facility can exist?
Sequoia Village School has been in this community for over 20 years. We are a small Title 1 school that is able to help students who fall through the cracks at larger schools. We help meet not only the academic needs of each student, but we have wonderful staff members who are also able to help with the emotional and mental health needs of each student. I have been teaching here for 6½ years and I am proud of the role Sequoia plays in the lives of our students and their families.
A couple of times per quarter, I do lockdown drills with my class. I have to look in their eyes and relay why we have to take lockdowns so seriously in this day and age. I have to see them process some of the horrible things that have happened at schools in the past, and why we have to be prepared also. I have had students tell me they are sometimes afraid to come to school, especially after the news is reporting another all-too-common event that shocks and saddens us all. If the county were to put this facility across from our school knowingly I have no idea what I would tell my students. I would hope anyone who voted to do so would come look my students and their families in their eyes and personally explain why they voted to do this, especially when the Planning and Zoning Commission already voted this down. What else could be at work here?
We have been in the community for over 20 years, and putting this facility across from ours would be detrimental to our students and their families. Some parents would feel like they would have no option but to pull their students, and this would not be good for the mental health of those students or their academic progress. The students who remain who already have anxiety about their safety at school would have even more because of this. None of them deserves that. They deserve to feel safe at school and know that their county government is also concerned about their safety. The building itself is not a high-security building: The fence is 4 feet tall, there are numerous windows directly facing the parent drop-off area, and they have admitted that they can't keep anyone there who wants to leave no matter what state of mind they're in.
We need the help of the community. The Board of Supervisors meeting keeps being moved forward, and we have no idea why. It was supposed to be in February, then March, and now it's being moved to April 11 at 7 a.m. in Holbrook. I'm sure there will also be a Zoom link to attend remotely. We hope they don't keep moving it, as we want this settled. We will be there to stand up for our students. Our students and their families will be watching. We are grateful for the support that has been shown so far. There are also petitions available at the school if you would like to have your friends and family sign. Whatever the board decides, we want to make sure the community is paying attention and that they are taking the safety of our kids seriously.
In closing, I would like to say that I am thankful for the heroes who help people with substance-abuse issues. They deserve our full support. None of what I have written is meant to disparage the noble work they do. Our community needs more of them, but we need to set them up for success, and putting them in a high-risk situation like this is not the way to do it.
The writer is a fifth grade teacher at Sequoia Village School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.