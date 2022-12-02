Some concerned citizens listen to Newsmax. Some even subscribe to their magazine. I am one of those that does both. I prefer the magazine because it gives me a hard copy of the topics discussed. One article in the November edition caught my attention. Blue cities are falling apart.

The article by Lisa Schiffren, titled “The Deliberate Trashing of America’s Blue Cities,” is a “duh” moment. What she said is so obvious to conservatives. The bottom line in the article is that blue cities are racing to the bottom. The bottom is high crime, homelessness, drug addiction, illegal aliens, progressive public education and loss of God-given rights.

