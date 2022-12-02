Some concerned citizens listen to Newsmax. Some even subscribe to their magazine. I am one of those that does both. I prefer the magazine because it gives me a hard copy of the topics discussed. One article in the November edition caught my attention. Blue cities are falling apart.
The article by Lisa Schiffren, titled “The Deliberate Trashing of America’s Blue Cities,” is a “duh” moment. What she said is so obvious to conservatives. The bottom line in the article is that blue cities are racing to the bottom. The bottom is high crime, homelessness, drug addiction, illegal aliens, progressive public education and loss of God-given rights.
Hitting bottom is no police to protect innocent citizens after defunding them and mass police retirements. Hitting bottom is few efforts to get the often violent, drug-addicted, mentally ill off the streets. Hitting bottom is illegal aliens flooding sanctuary cities, absorbing resources meant for taxpayers. Hitting bottom is teachers’ unions making the rules and schools adopting transgender ideology, critical race studies. Hitting bottom is electing mayors based on race, creed, or color and not intellect, common sense and a decent education based on fact not fiction. Hitting bottom is restricting your rights as guaranteed by the Constitution.
And the answer is so obvious it became that “duh” moment. You ask yourself “why?” The answer is and I quote from the article, “Why would a mayor want to see his city trashed? Because it’s easier than making things work and it provides many more opportunities for corruption.”
Running a city is a lot of work. Running a blue city is no work at all. As an example, look what happened to Portland, Oregon, Seattle and Minneapolis (all blue cities) during the Black Lives Matter riots. The police were “feckless.” Mayors allowed BLM to voice their outrage by violence. Businesses and property were destroyed. People were seriously injured or killed. In Seattle, the police, ordered by the mayor, created CHOP (Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone) to contain the mass of violence. CHOP even policed (what a laugh) themselves. Out of fear, the mayor did not respond because that was too much work. Keeping order is too much work. Following the rules is too much work. And, according to Wikipedia, this leads to corruption in the form of bribery, extortion, embezzlement and graft. Other forms of political corruption are nepotism and patronage systems.
According to freedomusanews.com, “Nick Kangadis of MRCTV (Media Research Center TV) disclosed a list of the 15 most corrupt districts: The judicial districts and their primary cities are ranked as follows: Illinois-Northern (Chicago), California-Central (Los Angeles), New York-Southern (Manhattan), Florida-Southern (Miami), District of Columbia, New Jersey (Newark), Pennsylvania-Eastern (Philadelphia), Ohio-Northern (Cleveland), Virginia-Eastern (Richmond) and New York-Eastern (Brooklyn).”
Kangadis found one trend that stood out among the cities studied. In particular, the overwhelming trend was Democrat control of most cities. From 1976 until 2019, Democrats led these cities. “There’s a growing divide in America between blue states and red states, along with blue cities and red cities. The blue jurisdictions are known for their woke policies and overall disrespect towards American principles of order and freedom, while red jurisdictions at least try to preserve American heritage.”
Red cities, keep order. Red cities protect innocent citizens and respect law enforcement. Red cities support legal immigration. Red cities allow teachers and school boards to make the rules, and do not allow progressive public education. Red cities believe in morals, values and ethics. Red cities cherish America. Red cities acknowledge and support your God-given rights. Red cities go after corruption.
Let us face it. Blue cities are falling apart. All we must do is wait for them to implode. Then conservatives will go in, change them to Red cities and pick up the pieces. It is what we have always done.
