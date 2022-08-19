Republicans are chalking up successes all over the country daily, and Democrats are not doing anything substantive to stop them. They complain about Republicans, and when they are with their friends, they talk about how terrible things are, but it is clear that they don’t understand the true nature of the challenge they face.

And that is why Republicans have the electoral advantage going into the 2022 elections and will probably take back the White House in 2024, with or without Donald Trump.

