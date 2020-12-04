“I like it, I love it, I want some more of it….” Are we all crooning that old tune to this asinine year as it cripples to a close? C’mon, you’re not sick and tired of 2020, are you? Let’s all get together and line-dance to Tim McGraw’s catchy little song!
Don’t know about you, but there’s been more reading than waltzing going on around our house for the last eight months. Recently, one of my husband’s magazines had an article explaining why most of us seniors are more comfortable listening to the music we danced to in our thirties than to today’s music. Seems it’s psychologically healthier to get with the program and develop a taste for the newer stuff. Let me hear how that works out in your house.
Speaking of day-tripping into the past, I recently stumbled onto a couple of books by authors I’d read in their heyday but had overlooked these gems. ‘A Prayer for Owen Meaney’ by John Irving was written in 1989, although much of the story takes place during the Vietnam years. It was sheer grit that got me through the thing.
Awful book, but so reminiscent of the writing that was hailed as meaningful when I was in my thirties. The other book was copyrighted in 2000, but definitely had the feel of a bunch of short-story rejects leftover from the ‘70s. John Updike’s ‘Licks of Love’ is such a sorry compilation that I couldn’t tough it out. Sad, leftover-hippie, swinger-era drivel that made me awfully glad to have missed it twenty years ago and even happier to pitch it now.
Updike and Irving were two of the most ballyhooed authors of their time, yet neither their stories nor their styles have aged well. Or is it just me?
This is 2020, after all. ‘Magnificent’ isn’t a word that’s been tossed around much on any topic this year, so maybe this is only the angst of the times that I’m experiencing. It’s kind of hard to not have a ‘Bah, humbug’ attitude toward a lot of things that are supposed to be entertaining.
It has been good though, to get back into the local theatre for popcorn and a couple of movies recently. But, again, I feel like Scrooge for thinking: ‘Yeah, but how long will this last?’ The supposed president-elect has floated the idea of more lockdowns and mandates, so buying stock in Netflix may be as entertaining as it gets.
Well, back to dance music…We all have our own nominee for most loathsome 2020 ordeal, whether COVID-19, fire, murder-hornets, elections, drought, hurricane, quarantine, or riots and I guess they could all be set to music.
I hope we don’t pause under the mistletoe to the strains of Make the World go Away; some may take it too literally in this loony time. At this point, my own choice for a New Year’s Day ditty would be ‘Thank God and Greyhound she’s Gone!’
