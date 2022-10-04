Did you know that the pledge of allegiance is an oath?
We affirm allegiance to our flag and the republic for which it stands. We are pledging our love and our loyalty to our country and to our God, to our fellow man and agree to provide liberty and justice for all.
Now, there is no penalty for violation of this oath or any penalty for not saying the words.
According to Wikipedia, “An oath of office is an oath or affirmation a person takes before assuming the duties of an office, usually a position in government or within a religious body, although such oaths are sometimes required of officers of other organizations.”
The oath is a promise by a person elected to a public office to fulfill the duties of the office according to the law. There is a penalty for violation of this oath.
The president of the United States takes an oath upon accepting the responsibility of the office.
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
The oath is found in Article 2 of the Constitution. It contains 35 words.
It is rumored that “so help me God” was introduced by George Washington and has been added to the oath as it now reads.
The vice president has a slightly lengthier oath and members of Congress have a slightly different oath.
The one that concerns me, however, is the oath given to the president of the United States.
Federal criminal law is explicit and direct regarding a violation of oath of office by federal officials, which includes the president and all members of Congress.
The law requires the removal of the office holder as well as a prison term or fine for the offender as found under 18 U.S.C. 1918.
However, a violator as found in section 7311 of Title 5 is an individual who advocates the overthrow of our constitutional form of government and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year and a day or both.
So, what is considered overthrowing the government? A coup d’état, also known as a coup or overthrow, is an illegal seizure of power or removal of a government and its powers by a political faction, politician, cult, rebel group, military or a dictator. How long will it be before President Biden becomes a full-fledged dictator and he is charged with violating his oath of office?
The United States has never gotten as close to an overthrow of our constitutional government as we have today under the current president.
Will we enforce federal criminal law or not? Does an oath of office by the president mean anything anymore?
