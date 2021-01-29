The other day I was speaking with someone when they quipped, “We’re not in Kansas anymore!.”
I don’t recall if this was in reference to the pandemic or the political climate or what, but it got me thinking about the classic film, The Wizard of Oz, which was once summarized in a listing on TCM as: “Transported to a surreal landscape, a young girl kills the first person she meets and then teams up with three strangers to kill again.”
I used to watch this film when it aired on one of the network television stations almost annually but I haven’t seen it for several years now. Ever since streaming became a big thing (read: moneymaker), various outlets have been claiming and then restricting, exclusively to their domain, many memorable films and shows we all used to watch for free with “limited commercial interruption.” Oz is now only available to watch if you subscribe to a streaming service unless you purchase the DVD.
But Oz will forever remain in our collective consciousness, regardless of whomever owns the rights, if only for the many quotes and references that have endured these eighty plus years since the most famous version of L. Frank Baum’s story graced the silver screen.
How many times this past year, were you tempted to tap your heels together, three times, of course, and repeat Dorothy’s chant, “There’s no place like home!” in hopes you’d be transported out of the viral/political/economic mess we found ourselves mired in?
Ever been moved to mutter under your mask as you tentatively made your way through the crowds at the grocery store, darting nervous glances at other, sometimes maskless shoppers, “Lions and tigers and bare faces! Oh, my!”? Be honest.
A reference I’ve occasionally found useful in describing a coworker who wasn’t exactly on her best behavior was, “She’s acted like this ever since that house fell on her sister from back East.” See there? I didn’t actually call her a witch.
Or, how about when discussing politicians, does the Scarecrow’s quote come to mind, “…some people without brains do an awful lot of talking, don’t you think?”
Plenty of trivia, too, regarding both the MGM screen version of The Wizard of Oz and the book can be found.
Consider for example:
Those famous ruby slippers were, in the book, written as being silver but since Louis B. Mayer was spending so much money on the recently developed film process, Technicolor, they were changed to take advantage of the color film. These kicks are so famous, a pair from the film is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.
The Scarecrow was originally cast to be played by Buddy Ebsen, of future Beverly Hillbillies fame, but he instead insisted on portraying the Tin Man leaving the role to Ray Bolger. However, the aluminum dust used in the Tin Man’s make-up caused a severe allergic reaction and Ebsen was forced to give the part to Jack Haley. (BTW, did you know the Tin Man’s son married Dorothy’s daughter? Yep, Jack Haley, Jr. and Liza Minelli married in 1974.)
Toto, played by a female dog named Terry, received a bigger paycheck than did the actors portraying the munchkins; $125 per week compared to $50 per week (short changed?).
The song, “Over the Rainbow”, arguably one of the most famous songs of all time, was nearly cut from the film. Some producers thought it went on too long and detracted from the film.
And all things witches:
Glinda the Good Witch was actually much older than the Wicked Witch of the West despite appearances. The actress portraying Glinda, Billie Burke, was 54 at the time of filming and Margaret Hamilton was only 36. Makeup is everything, right, ladies? (And only bad witches are ugly according to the book)
Ms. Hamilton, as the Wicked Witch, was severely burned on set when the pyrotechnics used for her dramatic exit from Munchkin Land ignited her dress, hat and broom and she required 6 weeks to recuperate.
The green paint used on her face was so toxic, it required her to subsist only on liquids and consumed trough a straw during the filming. The makeup also caused her skin to remain tinted, weeks after production. To top all this off, most of her scenes were cut because they were deemed too scary for kids, the target audience. I know as a kid I was scared enough by the scenes that did make the final cut!
One could spend hours going over all the trivia and minutia of this film or comparisons to the book and I’ll allow that for you, dear reader, to discover as I would need many pages to address it all.
I do wish, however, that we could send our elected leaders to Oz. There they could receive both a brain and a heart and, most importantly, the courage to use them both!
(1) comment
The deeper occult significance behind the Wizard of OZ is truly quite alarming . The symbology of the Tin Man , the Scarecrow and the cowardly Lion is in reality representative of the populace , and their chronic ignorance to the fact that they already do indeed possess the heart , brains and courage needed to take control of their lives and destinies . The symbology of the impotent and psychotic little Wizard of OZ , who hides behind a curtain of deception is symbolic of government and the legions of politicians who operate behind a curtain of protection and secrecy, and who in reality are terrified of those they govern . The Wicked Witch represents the perpetual element of fear which forces conformity , and her legions of uniformed monkeys who terrorize the populace are symbolic of the military and police who enforce the control of the deceivers hiding behind the curtain .
I could go on further , however I'm sure that the deeper occult meanings must have registered to at least a few . Very few things in this world are what they appear to be , and in the political realm nothing at all is what it seems . But , so long as you can be convinced that you are helpless , and that the so - called smart guys / gals know what is best , you will remain the perfect amalgamation of the Tin Man , Scarecrow and cowardly Lion .
