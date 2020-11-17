Coal-fired power plants have been the cornerstone of the economies and the way of life for many people in the communities that support them. Among these communities are those surrounding the Cholla Power Plant, which is partly owned and operated by APS. As we work toward our goal of a clean energy future and these areas transition away from coal, we are committed to supporting the continued prosperity of the communities we serve and where we operate.
For us, a sustainable future is about more than our energy mix; it includes investing in communities not just today, but in ways that build their capability for continued growth and that support their needs well into the future.
Because of the closure of the Navajo Generating Station in 2019, the planned closure of the Cholla Power Plant by 2025 and the Four Corners Power Plant by 2031, APS has proposed to the Arizona Corporation Commission a framework focused on assisting the impacted communities. This proposed framework includes direct funding to these communities, including $12 million over five years to the communities impacted by the closure of the Cholla Power Plant, to plan and carry out a sustainable transition to a post-coal economy.
In building a foundation for a sustainable future, we have committed to providing our customers 100% clean, carbon-free electricity by 2050. This includes a nearer-term 2030 target of 65% clean energy, including 45% renewables, and ending all coal-fired generation by the end of 2031, seven years sooner than previously projected. As previously agreed with the EPA to comply with regional haze rules, all APS units at Cholla will cease operations by 2025.
As we plan for a future without coal-fired generating plants, we believe that providing impacted communities with economic support for the transition to clean energy is the right thing to do. That support needs to strike the appropriate balance between clean, affordable and reliable energy and minimize impacts to APS customers, while honoring the critical role these communities have played in the economic development of our service territory and Arizona.
Even as we move away from coal and toward clean sources of energy, our commitment remains with the communities that have provided so much reliable and affordable electricity for more than a half-century.
