When we were kids, we couldn’t wait to grow up. We used to push it when asked how old we were. Remember telling others you were 9½? Not many of us since have been pushing that. Ever heard someone say they were 52½? Naw, even if they’re days away from turning 60, they’ll say they are in their 50s, not 59½!

And the birthdays just keep creeping up on us. In your 20s, you were probably giddy about no longer being a teenager and looking at those in their 30s as the old folk. And once you reached your 30s, it was those 40-year-olds who seemed pre-geezer. But then the 40s hit and you’re like, “Well, I guess I have to start behaving like an adult. At least I’m not 50!”

