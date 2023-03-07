When we were kids, we couldn’t wait to grow up. We used to push it when asked how old we were. Remember telling others you were 9½? Not many of us since have been pushing that. Ever heard someone say they were 52½? Naw, even if they’re days away from turning 60, they’ll say they are in their 50s, not 59½!
And the birthdays just keep creeping up on us. In your 20s, you were probably giddy about no longer being a teenager and looking at those in their 30s as the old folk. And once you reached your 30s, it was those 40-year-olds who seemed pre-geezer. But then the 40s hit and you’re like, “Well, I guess I have to start behaving like an adult. At least I’m not 50!”
Eventually, though, you will turn 50 and have to admit you are now, officially, an old person. You don’t feel particularly old, except sometimes in the mornings after staying out all night, which now means staying out past 10. At least you’re not pre-grave 60!
Here’s a test to determine if you are, indeed, old. If you’ve ever opined, in a conversation, regarding something you’ve seen or heard many times in your life and you make the comment, “If I had a nickel for every time I heard/saw that” you’re old.
This statement would be followed by silence and blank stares. Your younger audience is wondering, “OK, so what if you did have a nickel?” Or maybe even wondering what a nickel is. And don’t try to recover by pretending to be hip or current by rephrasing your colloquialism to “If I had a Venmo every time. …” They’ll just stop including you in their conversations.
Other things that will get a quizzical look from a younger audience, confirming your oldness, is if you say something like, “I’ll write you a check,” “I’ll call a taxi” or “I left a message on your answering machine.” Speaking of machines, don’t call your computer or tablet a machine or gizmo.
Still not feeling as old as your birthday says you are? Tell some Gen Xers or millennials about the profile on your Myspace page. That’ll get ‘em Googling! And anytime one of their cell phones beeps, if you quip, “You’ve got mail!” you’re old. Don’t even try to explain your attempt at humor or you’ll next have to explain what AOL was; you’ll just get in deeper.
Speaking of phones, another way to test how old you are, ask one of your younger friends to call you, gesturing with your thumb and pinky extended to your ear and mouth. They’ll have no clue. To them, using a phone gesture would be to put a slightly cupped hand to their ear or in front of their face.
More ways to have your aged self affirmed by talking to younger people? Mention that you have to get home to tape the game. There’s a good chance they’ll wonder what tape has to do with a sporting event and likely wonder further why you must go home to watch since you can easily stream it on your phone.
At the new job, ask your much younger boss, where the fax machine is.
If you have to explain what an icebox, a mix tape or a Walkman is, you’re old. Same thing if you mentioned getting to the airport late because you were having trouble printing your boarding pass.
So, the next time you find yourself feeling happy, confident and not so much different than when you were 20-somethingish, have a conversation with a Gen Zer, or millennial or whatever newer generations are termed these days. Then put your reading glasses on to check the hour on your Timex so you don’t miss the early bird special at Denny’s.
Mark Visse is as old as dirt and living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.