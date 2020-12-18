What can be said about this memorable (infamous?) year at the start of a decade of promise?
Not much that is printable in a family newspaper I assure you! One comforting thought, things should only get better in the next year as one would be hard pressed to imagine things could get worse. I read recently that pessimistic people are more prone to heart ailments so I’ll try to get this column finished before “the big one” gets me.
To be sure, I’m certain that not everything that transpired in 2020 was bad. There were beautiful babies born, wonderful marriages celebrated (though not in that order, I suppose) and many other events enjoyed in spite of all the difficulties. But, looking back at the year that was, that is about all the optimism I can muster. At the risk of cardiac calamity, I’ll present in prose the problematic postures of a pejorative period.
Of course, we’ll start with the pandemic. Early on in what began as a promising new decade, the world learned a new term: Corona Virus. And not any old corona virus. No, what would soon be realized, 2020 was going to be like no ordinary year, and this corona virus is new. A plain ol’ corona virus for 2020 wouldn’t do; 2020 demanded a novel corona virus.
And because 2020 was becoming, well, 2020, normalcy and common sense regarding the disease and how to deal with it were summarily disposed of. As a nation we argued over who was to blame for the calamity and how to address it. We even had debates as to whether the virus even existed at all, as millions fell sick and hundreds of thousands of our neighbors succumbed. To top off this menacing nightmare, the scourge caused the stock market and, with it, the shared wealth of our country to fall to depths not seen since the great depression of the 1920’s. Feeling optimistic yet?
But 2020 wasn’t finished foisting new and dismaying horrors upon us. Take, for instance, the quadrennial election of our nation’s president. A free society is naturally populated by folk of differing opinion but most years we espouse our views, explain to those not of our thinking how wrong they are and then we all go about our business. This isn’t exactly what’s gone down in 2020 though. I believe there was more dirt slung during the campaign than is unearthed at open-pit mines. This divisiveness lingered past the election bringing unprecedented (un-presidented?) legal squabbles and historic shakings of the foundation of our democracy.
Pandemics and presidential turmoil were not enough for 2020, though. The year had even more dreadful tricks up its sleeve. On top of bringing historic wild fires to much of the western United States, not to mention the same nearly incinerating the continent of Australia, record numbers of record sized hurricanes battered the rest of our hemisphere. New Orleans and Central America particularly seemed to be storm magnets most of the season.
What else ya got, 2020? How about murder hornets? If nothing else kept you awake at night, I’m sure these devils could have easily populated your nightmares.
And then: locust swarms of biblical proportions across Africa; the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris burned; Prince Harry and Duchess Megan just up and quit the Royal Family (oh, no!); adorning products since 1916, Mr. Peanut, the mascot of Planters Peanuts fame, is declared dead; thousands of minks in Denmark are culled to stop the spread of disease only to slowly rise from their mass grave like some kind of zombie weasels and last to be mentioned (because I’ve had enough even if you haven’t) is: Elon Musk names his son born in 2020.…, wait for it.…, X Æ A-12. Seriously, if that isn’t the epitome of “2020 weird” I don’t know what is!
As Porky Pig famously said, “That’s all, folks!” and I certainly hope so. Let’s lay the terrible ’20 to rest and look for ’21 to give us a well-deserved respite. I will try to quell my pessimistic tendencies and while I may not fully embrace the church of optimism, I will do my best to look forward to a happier and healthier 2021 for all of us. I’m picturing a battered, bandaged and masked Father Time handing off the new year to a wary but hopeful Baby New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.