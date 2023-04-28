Recently I subscribed to an internet source called the Brownstone Institute. Made up of thinkers, researchers and journalists it provides some witty and thought-provoking articles. On March 14, an American farmer from Swoope, Virginia, penned an article on “Why are the  chickens so sick?” The farmer, Joel Salatin, went on to pontificate (love this word) on the unnecessary killing of chickens infected with the high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

In his article, 60 million chickens (mainly laying hens) and turkeys died in the last year. This explains why eggs cost so much in the grocery store and why poultry prices are so high. “In the latest HPAI outbreak, perhaps the most egregious departure from truth is the notion that the birds have died as a result of the disease and that euthanasia for survivors is the best and only option.” However, only a couple million have died from HPAI. The rest were euthanized just because they were exposed. “There was no accounting for natural immunity which is a fundamental principle of animal husbandry and breeding. Farmers select the healthy to propagate whether it is plants, animals or microbes.”

