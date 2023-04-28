Recently I subscribed to an internet source called the Brownstone Institute. Made up of thinkers, researchers and journalists it provides some witty and thought-provoking articles. On March 14, an American farmer from Swoope, Virginia, penned an article on “Why are the chickens so sick?” The farmer, Joel Salatin, went on to pontificate (love this word) on the unnecessary killing of chickens infected with the high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
In his article, 60 million chickens (mainly laying hens) and turkeys died in the last year. This explains why eggs cost so much in the grocery store and why poultry prices are so high. “In the latest HPAI outbreak, perhaps the most egregious departure from truth is the notion that the birds have died as a result of the disease and that euthanasia for survivors is the best and only option.” However, only a couple million have died from HPAI. The rest were euthanized just because they were exposed. “There was no accounting for natural immunity which is a fundamental principle of animal husbandry and breeding. Farmers select the healthy to propagate whether it is plants, animals or microbes.”
HPAI is an airborne virus just like COVID. All avians are susceptible to it. That means ducks, geese, backyard flocks of birds, etc. What has changed are the conditions the chickens and turkeys are kept in. The poultry industry, with the invention of antibiotics and vaccines, chose to increase the bird density, thinking this was a good idea. This facility can manage 1,000 birds; well certainly another 1,000 won’t hurt. “There is an optimal size of flock for stress-free living. For chickens it is about 1,000. That way their social structure can function in a natural interaction. Animals have a hierarchy of bullies and timid. Also, give them fresh pasture in which to run and scratch. By moving the flocks every day or so, you keep them cleaner and healthier.”
In the end, Farmer Joel admits that he is not an expert on HPAI. However, as a farmer for decades, incident rates indicate less vulnerability in well-managed pastured flocks. His immune-building protocol is better than vaccines. As a comparison between the poultry industry and the Center for Disease Control fight with COVID, Farmer Joel believes the two situations run parallel. “Fear is rampant in our culture. The HPAI worry feeds food worry, which makes people clamor for government security. People will accept about anything if they are afraid. Does anyone really think human cleverness is going to beat migratory ducks?”
HPAI is a virus. It will always be a virus. It may currently be within the avian realm. However, animal viruses can and do jump species. When they become zoonotic, they transfer to humans. Ebola, salmonellosis, swine flu, bird flu, Spanish flu of 1981, the recent COVID pandemic and even HIV that transferred to humans in the early part of the 20th century.
Why you ask, is this important? Well, Farmer Joel’s reasoning is so sound and convincing not to kill the chickens, that you pray the federal government considers humane life of value when the next pandemic hits. Otherwise, why not euthanize most of us exposed to a pandemic and be done with it? And if we don’t go back to the protocol of vaccine development as required by CDC (ex. polio vaccine) of 10, 15 years of clinical trials, then just give everyone the hurried vaccine and let nature take its course. (My opinion, not Joel Salatin’s.)
Meantime egg prices will remain high until the next generation of chickens are ready to lay. Let us pray they stay healthy.
Linda Gilbertson moved to the mountains in 1998. She is a firearms instructor, lover of history, a Christian and a conservative.
